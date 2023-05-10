Patel returns to coach Team Arkansas in TBT

Monty Patel isn't exactly big on superstitions, but he's hoping the third time will really be the charm for Team Arkansas.

The 33-year-old is set to be the general manager and head coach for the third consecutive year for Team Arkansas when it begins play in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

"I'm so excited man, I love it," said Patel, who's also the boys' head basketball coach at eStem. "I've learned so much [coaching Team Arkansas] that I bring back to high school and AAU teams in the week of being with a group of guys that get to do this full time. They don't have to always be focused on teachers and administrative work.

"I take in so much just during that week leading up to the tournament, and I can't wait to get things going."

This year will mark the 10th anniversary for the $1 million, winner-take-all event that's nationally televised across the ESPN networks. The 64-team, single-elimination tournament begins on July 19 and will be played in seven regions: Wichita (Kan.), Louisville (Ky.), West Virginia, Syracuse (N.Y.), Dayton (Ohio), Lubbock (Texas) and Xavier (Ohio).

While regional assignments haven't been released, Patel and Team Arkansas, which advanced to the round of 16 in 2022, have their preference of where they'd like to go.

"We won't know what region we'll be in until probably mid-June," he explained. "Right now, I think we're slated for Wichita, but I'd actually like to do the Cincinnati (Xavier) pool. I'm one that likes to visit new gyms, get new experiences, new places to stay, new places to eat, all of the good things that go with it.

"So we'd like to go there, but maybe the Lubbock region is another option as well. We'll see."

There is one thing Patel is certain of for Team Arkansas as it begins preparation for the high-stakes summer showcase, and it revolves around his coaching staff.

Brock Widders, an assistant men's coach at the University of Central Arkansas, Dawson Yates, an assistant women's coach at Harding and Carter Vance, who is a former assistant at Arkansas State University, are three who'll be returning to the sidelines with Patel. Daniel Bandy, who is the head coach at West Memphis Christian and is the director of operations at Primetime Basketball Performance Lab, is also back.

"[Bandy] works out pros and was a professional basketball player himself, too," Patel said. "But that's not all because we're adding a coach from the NBA as well. I can't say who that is just yet, but I will say that he's still playing in the playoffs right now.

"I don't take myself as being the smartest coach in the world, but I think I'm smart enough to bring in people around me that are much smarter and can make me a better coach."

While it's still fairly too early for Patel to reveal what the team's roster make-up will look like, he did mention he has commitments from two familiar names.

Courtney Fortson and Sonny Weems, two former University of Arkansas and professional players, are slated to suit up.

"Those are two of our main headliners," Patel noted. "Of course, we're going after the same team we had last year, yet we're also going to try to make small improvements and hopefully be 1% better than what we were. We lost in a third-round game by 10 last year, but we want to be good enough to make it even further."

Still, the primary objective for Patel and his group is the same as it's always been, and that's to win. Team Arkansas was beaten by the Gutter Cat Gang 62-52 in the Omaha (Neb.) Regional final last year.

"We want to make sure we can accommodate to the players' style of play," he said. "That goes every year for what we have and how deep we can go. What people don't realize is that these games are one and done, and basketball is a failing sport. And what I mean by that is 40% is a great three-point percentage, but it's a failing grade anywhere else.

"So you've got to hope you're hot at the right time while guys on the other team are cold."