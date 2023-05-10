Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID victim in LR fatal shooting

by Remington Miller | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Little Rock police have identified the victim in Saturday's fatal shooting near Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street.

Marvell Harris, 29, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m., a news release from the Little Rock Police Department said. Harris was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police initially responded to a call about "a white car shooting at a gray vehicle" near Roosevelt Road and Main Street, the release said Monday.

After Harris died, "officers were then advised the incident occurred around Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street," the release said.

Harris' body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Print Headline: Police ID victim in LR fatal shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT