Rogers man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping teenage girl

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a then 16-year-old girl.

Kenneth Lamont Steward, 40, was charged with two counts of rape and sexual assault. Jurors found him guilty of one count of rape but returned not guilty verdicts for the other count of rape and sexual assault.

The panel started deliberating at 10 a.m. Monday but did not return with their verdicts until 6:15 p.m.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced him to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

"Thanks to the hard work of the Rogers Police Department and the courageous testimony of the survivors, this defendant will spend the next 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child," said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Steward was arrested in December 2019 after a teacher told a school resource officer a then 16-year-old girl had reported being raped by him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim testified during the trial Steward raped and sexually assaulted her. Three other girls testified about sexual abuse complaints involving Steward.

Prosecutors presented DNA evidence linking Steward to the rape.

Steward testified in his defense. He denied raping the girl when questioned by Kimberly Weber, his attorney. Steward also denied the complaints levied by the other three witnesses.

The jury watched Steward's police interview where he admitted to having sex with the victim.

Steward claimed he confessed after being pressured by Rogers police detectives. Steward said he denied the allegations more than 50 times before finally admitting to having sexual contact with the girl.

"I gave them what they were pressuring me to say," he said. "I thought I was going home."

Steward said he was also nervous because of experiences with police and did not think it was good for Black people to be around police.

Weber presented testimony the DNA evidence against her client may have been contaminated.

Kenneth Steward will have to serve 28 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender. He also was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

His legal issues are not over. He is currently charged with two counts of sexual indecency with a child and his wife is charged with permitting abuse of a minor. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.