Rutschman, bullpen lift Orioles to win over Rays

BALTIMORE -- Yennier Cano has been a sensation in the Baltimore bullpen these last few weeks, and closer Félix Bautista is still overpowering.

As the Orioles tried to protect a lead against baseball's top team, Manager Brandon Hyde leaned heavily on them both.

"The last three innings didn't quite go the way we drew it up," Hyde said.

Cano and Bautista got the final nine outs for Baltimore in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The Orioles held on after Adley Rutschman homered and Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning. Baltimore snapped a three-game losing streak, its longest mini-slump of the season.

The Orioles pulled within 51/2 games of the major league-leading Rays.

"They're very good. They've got some big arms in the back end of their bullpen," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "They're very athletic, and we're seeing that in the first two games we play them."

Rodriguez (2-0) allowed seven hits in a career-high 52/3 innings.

With a 4-2 lead, Rodriguez got the first two outs of the sixth before allowing a single by Isaac Paredes. Mike Baumann came on and, after a walk and a wild pitch left men on second and third, retired Christian Bethancourt on a grounder.

Cano, who has pitched 172/3 innings this year without yielding a run, replaced Baumann following a leadoff walk in the seventh. He breezed through that inning and struck out the first two batters of the eighth. Then he gave up a single to Luke Raley -- just the third hit against him all season.

YANKEES 10, ATHLETICS 5 Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as host New York overcame three home runs by Oakland rookie Jordan Diaz. Diaz launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, a leadoff drive in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth. Aaron Judge had two RBI in his return from the injured list.

GUARDIANS 2, TIGERS 0 Shane Bieber struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Amed Rosario had an RBI triple among his four hits, and visiting Cleveland beat Detroit.

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 2 Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and visiting Chicago defeated Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 7, METS 6 Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as New York's manager as the Mets lost for the 12th time in 15 games, falling to host Cincinnati. Jonathan India drove in three runs for Cincinnati. The Mets scratched Max Scherzer because of neck spasms. David Peterson (1-5) was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse to make the start and allowed 4 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in 31/3 innings.

DODGERS 6, BREWERS 2 Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Miguel Vargas homered as Los Angeles withstood Noah Syndergaard's early exit to beat host Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 4 Paul DeJong, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar homered, and visiting St. Louis beat Chicago for it third straight win.

ROCKIES 10, PIRATES 1 Jurickson Profar had his first multi-home run game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and Colorado sent host Pittsburgh to its eighth loss in nine games.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 9, RED SOX 3 Matt Olson crushed a two-run home run in a four-run first inning as host Atlanta overwhelmed Boston.

PADRES 6, TWINS 1 Visiting San Diego used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning, giving Michael Wacha his first win in five starts.

PHILLIES 8, BLUE JAYS 4 Nick Castellanos went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI as Philadelphia beat visiting Toronto.