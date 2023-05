The following are complete but unofficial results of some contested races and issues on Tuesday's special election ballots in Benton and Washington counties.

Benton County

Pea Ridge School Board

Zone 1

Ryan Heckman^45 (54%)

Adam Yager^38 (46%)

Siloam Springs School Board

Zone 3

Aric Bergthold^178 (59%)

Gary Wheat^123 (41%)

Beaver Lake Fire District

Dues

For^311 (62%)

Against^191 (38%)

Washington County

Tontitown

Fire dues

For^8 (36%)

Against^14 (64%)