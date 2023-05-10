Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Centerton

Garrett Howard, 23, of 218 Cooper Oaks Drive in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Howard was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Mark Montgomery, 41, of 2600 W. Baltimore Drive in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Montgomery was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Shawna Jennings, 37, of 109 Vine St. in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Jennings was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Kerry Hayes, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Hayes was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Michael Davis, 46, of 1259 Tolleson Loop, Apt. A, in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Davis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Raymond Peraza-Ayuso, 30, of 992 Morgan Haley Lane in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Peraza-Ayuso was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.