Small Works on Paper exhibits open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council's 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition has opened at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

The exhibition will be on display until May 27 in the International Paper Gallery. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Southeast Arkansas featured artists include Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff, whose pieces include "Untitled" as well as "Looking Forward," and work by Tom Richard of Monticello.

Richard's art includes "Bubble Gum on Degas 1," which was selected as a Purchase Award and will become part of the Arkansas Arts Council's permanent collection. Richard currently has an exhibition at the South Arkansas Arts Center at El Dorado. It's an extensive collection of his new work titled: Bubble Gum on Janson's History of Art, according to a news release.

The Small Works on Paper exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery designed to promote and market Arkansas art. Every year, an out-of-state juror selects works for Small Works on Paper from submissions by Registry members.

Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches. The 2023 exhibition will feature 27 artists from across Arkansas and will tour to nine venues statewide.

The 2023 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Margaret LeJeune, associate professor of photography in the Department of Art and Design at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. LeJeune reviewed approximately 275 submitted artworks to select the 40 pieces that are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition. She also selected five works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

"Small Works on Paper provides an opportunity for new artists to share their portfolios and their insights into the world around them," said Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council director. "Through the years, this annual glimpse into the minds and studios of Arkansas's best artists shows us an evolving reflection of art and culture in Arkansas."

The artists selected to participate in the exhibit are: Tony Baker, Little Rock; Judith Beale, Jacksonville; Dustyn Bork, Batesville; Maria Botti Villegas, El Dorado; Barbara Cade, Hot Springs; Gary Cawood, Little Rock; Terra Fondriest, St. Joe; Diane Harper, Little Rock; Neal Harrington, Russellville; Carol Hart, Fayetteville; Leigh Jacobs, Little Rock; Ekaterina Kouznetsova, Bentonville; Rhaelene Lowther, Magnolia; Mandy Mooneyham, Paragould; Jennifer O'Brien, Little Rock; Rashawn Penister, Pine Bluff; David Rackley, Russellville; Tom Richard, Monticello; Sabine Schmidt, Fayetteville; Suzannah Schreckhise, Fayetteville; Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs; Dominique Simmons, Little Rock; Gary Simmons, Hot Springs; Adrienne Thompson, Little Rock; Marcus Vasquez, North Little Rock; Jan Waldon, Bentonville; and Anna Zusman, Magnolia.

Forty artworks will be on display during the year-long tour. Most works will be available for sale. A list of the tour stops for 2023 is available at www.arkansasarts.org.

"Looking Forward" is a piece by Rashawn Penister, a featured artist with the Small Works on Paper exhibition. The display is showing at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial/Arkansas Arts Council)

