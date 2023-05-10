Springdale man gets 14 years in federal prison in methamphetamine distribution case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in prison for dealing drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Maurice Kentrell Bright to 168 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the release said.

According to court documents, on Oct. 1, 2021, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Bright's home in Springdale. During the search, detectives found around 10 ounces of methamphetamine; two firearms, including a loaded handgun under his pillow; and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Homeland Security Investigations laboratory and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.