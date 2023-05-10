Springdale School Board approves 2 land purchases, 1 sale

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board unanimously approved two land purchases and one sale during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night at the District Administration Building.

The district is buying three parcels of land totaling approximately 39.06 acres adjacent to the Don Tyson School of Innovation. The cost is around $3.2 million, according to district Communication Director Trent Jones.

"We are securing the land to provide us a greater flexibility for growth and a greater flexibility for personalized education," Jones said.

Using the land for workforce development education is a possibility, Jones said.

In another move, the district will make about $4.3 million from the sale of two parcels totaling approximately 36.06 acres at 5984 and 6000 Sisemore Lane, Jones said.

The third transaction, purchasing property at 1106 W. Center St., will cost approximately $197,000, Jones said.

In his presentation about the three land deals, Deputy Superintendent Kelly Hayes noted that the Center Street parcel is right behind the scoreboard at Bulldog Stadium. Hayes said the district already owned the rest of that block.

"This would allow us to finish out the block," Hayes said.

The purchase allows for "continued growth and expansion to provide services at Springdale High School at the highest possible level," Jones said.

In other action, the board unanimously approved making salary schedule adjustments for the district's certified (teachers) and classified employees.

The recommendations from Hayes were spelled out in a Thursday message to Superintendent Jared Cleveland. Hayes' recommendations were based on funding from the LEARNS Act, expected increases in local property tax revenue and the per-pupil increase in state foundation funds for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

For the certified salary schedule, Hayes recommended adding $2,718 to the base schedule for teachers and adding a doctoral lane, costing approximately $5.2 million, according to the message. The starting salary for a certified teacher with a bachelor's degree and no experience would rise to $53,000, according to Hayes.

For the classified salary schedule, according to the message, Hayes recommended adding $1 per hour and one experience step, at a cost of approximately $1.6 million.

Hayes thanked the board for approving the changes.

"This is a pretty strong recommendation for us," Hayes said.

Springdale is the state's largest school district, with a total of 21,801 students enrolled as of October.

In other business:

The board unanimously approved multiple changes to the classified personnel policies. A key issue is finding time for the training of classified employees that's now required by the LEARNS Act. The district wants to conduct the training without extending contracts, General Counsel Kendra Clay told the board.

"We're working on some creative ways to get that training done," Clay said, mentioning videos as one possibility.

Board members heard updates about this year's graduation schedules.

Archer Learning Center's graduation is set for 7 p.m. May 19 at the SHS Pat Walker Theater.

Springdale High School graduation is set for 9 a.m. May 20 at Bud Walton Arena, with Har-Ber High's ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. May 20 at Walton Arena.

Graduation for students from the Don Tyson School of Innovation is set for 4 p.m. May 20 at Barnhill Arena.

The board honored the district's retirees.

"It's a bittersweet day whenever we celebrate our retirees," Cleveland said.