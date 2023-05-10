BASKETBALL

4 Razorbacks get combine invites

Four University of Arkansas basketball players have been invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday.

Razorbacks guards Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Ricky Council and forward Jordan Walsh are among the 78 players expected to attend. The combine will run from Monday through May 21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, who has entered the draft while retaining his eligibility, didn't receive a invitation to the combine or the NBA G League Elite Camp, which is Saturday and Sunday in Chicago.

Walsh also is maintaining his eligibility after entering the draft.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie on May 2 placed Black, Smith, Council and Walsh at Nos. 8, 19, 53 and 54, respectively, on his top 100 big board. NBA Draft Room in its latest mock draft projected Black, Smith, Walsh and Council as the 9th, 24th, 37th and 39th picks, respectively.

Other SEC players who received a combine invitation are Kobe Brown (Missouri), Noah Clowney (Alabama), GG Jackson (South Carolina), Chris Livingston (Kentucky), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Julian Phillips (Tennessee), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) and Cason Wallace (Kentucky).

This year's draft will be held June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

-- Scottie Bordelon

BASEBALL

Arkansas State defeats UALR

Trailing 8-4 through six innings Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas State scored five unanswered runs and walked off in-state rival University of Arkansas-Little Rock 9-8 with Brayden Caskey's 368-foot one-out solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After Tyler Williams put the visiting Trojans in front with a solo homer in the top of the first, the Red Wolves struck for four runs in the bottom of the first against UALR's Erik McKnight. ASU (17-28) sandwiched two walks around a fielder's choice groundout before Daedrick Cail singled home Blake Burris. Cross Jumper then singled in Brandon Hager to put the Red Wolves up 2-1 before Cross Jumper's two-run triple made it 4-1.

UALR (27-18) immediately countered with five runs in the second, starting with Skyler Trevino's leadoff home run. Jake Wright's one-out single brought the Trojans back within one before Alex Seguine's three-run homer put the visitors back in front 6-4.

UALR added an unearned run in the fourth and scored on a groundout in the fifth to lead 8-4, but the Trojans wouldn't cross home again.

A throwing error by UALR allowed Hager to score after a one-out double in the seventh, and Allen Grier's double in the eighth cut the Red Wolves' deficit to 8-6. Hager's one-out bases-loaded walk and Cail's sacrifice fly tied the game, setting the stage for Caskey in the home half of the ninth after the Trojans went three up, three down.

Arlon Butts earned the win for ASU after four Red Wolf relievers combined to hold UALR to just two hits and no runs over the final 42/3 innings.

UCA falls at No. 18 Dallas Baptist

The University of Central Arkansas dropped its penultimate midweek game Tuesday night to No. 18 Dallas Baptist 12-5 in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Baptist (37-12) fell behind early, allowing runs in the first and second inning, but scored six runs in the third inning to beat UCA (21-26).

Kolby Johnson and Drew Sturgeon each had RBI singles to give UCA a 2-0 lead.

AJ Mendolia was the third Bear to record and RBI hit. Mason King and Connor Flagg hit into outs, but theirs' each resulted in runs.

Payton Windham (0-3) got the start for UCA, allowing 6 runs, 3 earned, in 21/3 innings. He gave up two hits but walked four batters.

Dallas Baptist had four batters record two hits or more. Jace Grady, Nathan Humphreys, Grant Jay and Kodie Kolden combined to go 8-for-17 with eight RBI and nine runs scored.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ATHLETICS

Fimple named Springdale district AD

Keith Fimple has been named the athletic director for Springdale Public Schools following Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Fimple, a 1990 Alma High School graduate, has been the head football coach at Conway for the past five seasons. Prior to taking over as the Wampus Cats coach, Fimple was an assistant coach at El Dorado, Fort Smith Southside and Springdale Har-Ber during a 27-year coaching career.

He graduated from Henderson State University and spent a season as a graduate assistant prior to moving into the prep ranks. He played for the legendary Frank Vines at Alma.

"We're excited for this opportunity. Springdale is a great community and we're looking forward to coming back home," said Fimple. "We loved our time in Springdale.

"This has been quite a process and I'm humbled and honored to be a part of the Springdale district and Springdale Public Schools. Springdale is very special to me."

Fimple said there is no specific timetable on when he will assume his new athletic director duties. He told his Conway team about his impending departure but said he wanted to remain with the program until his successor can take over.

"Coach Fimple is a great man and he will do a great job," said Springdale Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland at Tuesday's board meeting. "We welcome him back home."

Fimple will lead one of the state's largest athletic programs of two Class 7A schools in Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber and four feeder junior highs. He replaces former Springdale athletic director Wayne Stehlik.

-- Chip Souza