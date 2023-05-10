Summit ordered to suspend penalties

Summit Utilities Inc. has been ordered by the Arkansas Public Service Commission to not collect late fees or suspend service for the more than 400,000 customers the natural-gas provider serves in the state. The commission, in a ruling Tuesday, said it will re-evaluate the decision in 60 days.

The order noted "it is in the public interest for [Summit] to suspend disconnections and late fees at this time, but the commission will re-examine in approximately sixty days whether the suspension should continue."

The Public Service Commission (PSC) ruling prevents Summit from resuming the policies, which the utility said would begin again in July. The order said "it is in the interest of administrative efficiency and to avoid further customer confusion for the commission to extend the disconnection moratorium broadly to all [Summit] customers at this time, which maintains the status quo."

Attorney General Tim Griffin, whose petition to the commission sparked two investigations into the company's billing and pricing practices, applauded the decision.

"I asked the PSC to prohibit Summit Utilities from resuming late fees, collections and gas shut-offs for Arkansans until we have more information, and I am grateful the PSC has agreed to give Arkansans more time to pay and will re-examine the issue in 60 days while our investigation continues," Griffin said after the ruling.

Thousands of customer complaints against the company fueled a lawsuit filed in March in Pulaski County and led to investigations by Griffin's office. Customer problems began developing in November after the utility converted ratepayers to the company's billing and customer service systems.

Customers commonly cited what they perceived as excess monthly charges and problems in having their payments recorded properly by the company. Soon after, Summit voluntarily suspended penalties for late payments and stopped customer disconnections.

Then, last month, the company said it would resume the policies beginning in July. That drew another complaint from Griffin, who petitioned the Public Service Commission to keep current policies -- no late fees and no disconnects -- in place during the investigation.

The commission agreed with that approach for now though it urged customers "to continue paying their bills, particularly for any undisputed amounts and for cases where Summit has already corrected any billing errors, so that large balances do not accumulate."

Summit, in a statement Tuesday, thanked the commission for encouraging customers to continue paying their bills.

"We have been communicating to our customers our intent to reinstate late fees and disconnects this July," the company said. "We will continue to cooperate in the ongoing investigation and look forward to a final resolution of this proceeding."

Summit announced last month that it would again begin collecting the penalties and shutting off service in July. The company followed that with an April 26 Public Service Commission filing saying it should be allowed to resume collections and disconnects, contending it had given customers proper advance notice to implement the policies again.

Summit claimed in the filing that the commission's rule regarding non-payment "is not applicable because this docket was not initiated by a customer complaint and is not related to a disconnection." The commission rejected that argument.

Under Summit's proposal to restart the late-fee penalties and disconnects, customers who are currently behind on their bills would not have to pay late fees if they made repayment arrangements by July 1 and do not fall behind on that plan. Summit said it would not add late fees for customers who are currently behind on payments if they had a repayment plan in place by July, Brian Bowen, senior director of external affairs, said in making the announcement.

Public Service Commission regulations allow the utility to charge late fees of 10% for the first $30 and an additional 2% for the remaining balance.

The company filed updated gas costs March 31 with the Public Service Commission outlining lower rates for customers through Nov. 1. The company residential customers are now charged .6954 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas, a 43% drop from $1.22 charged over the winter. It also represents a 26.7% decrease from the 2022 summer rate, the company said. Natural gas prices for the industry generally rise in the winter because of higher customer demand.

Summit, based near Denver, Colo., purchased the natural-gas assets, distribution system and customers in Arkansas from CenterPoint Energy Resources Inc. in 2021. The company has about 425,000 customers in Arkansas and it also owns natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries in Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.