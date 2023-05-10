Texas prosecutors say racism behind armed man’s death

AUSTIN, Texas -- Prosecutors sought Tuesday to portray as racist a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas, saying he was hostile toward social justice causes and looking for trouble before the encounter.

Daniel Perry's two day-sentencing hearing began with the introduction of dozens of texts and social media posts that he wrote, shared or liked. The texts and posts had been excluded from Perry's trial, but were publicly released after his conviction and introduced as evidence at the sentencing hearing.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, has been pressing for the chance to pardon Perry under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law. Perry was convicted of murder in April and faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez asked District Judge Clifford Brown to issue a sentence of at least 25 years.

"This man is a loaded gun," Gonzalez said. "He's going to do it again."

Perry, who is white, was working as a ride-share driver July 25, 2020, in downtown Austin, when he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran. Foster, who was also white, was legally carrying an AK-style rifle as he participated in the demonstration against police killings and racial injustice, following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Among Perry's statements introduced Tuesday, he wrote on Facebook a month before the shooting: "It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo."

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020. A few days later, Perry sent a text message to an acquaintance as protests over Floyd's death got underway.

"I might go to Dallas to shoot looters," Perry wrote.

Perry's attorney, Douglas O'Connell, objected, saying some of the statements were taken out of context, and that Perry has a right to free speech.

O'Connell asked the judge to take into account Perry's military service -- he served for more than a decade -- and sentence him to no more than 10 years.

Forensic psychologist Greg Hupp testified that he believed Perry has post-traumatic stress disorder from his deployment to Afghanistan and being bullied as a child, and that he may have autism. Perry did not see combat, but was near a soldier who shot themself in the head, Hupp said.

Abbott tweeted the next day that he looked forward to signing a pardon once a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles hits his desk.

The board, which is stacked with Abbott appointees, has already begun what legal experts say is a highly unusual and immediate review of the case on the governor's orders.

It is not clear when the parole board will reach a decision on Perry's case.

Perry is assigned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, but has been classified as in "civilian confinement" and is pending separation from the military, Army spokesman Bryce Dubee said.

Perry was stationed at Fort Hood, about 70 miles north of Austin, when the shooting happened.

