Traffic work ahead for Jacksonville

Construction to widen U.S. 67 to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville will require the permanent closing of exit ramp 10A on northbound U.S. 67/167, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Weather permitting, crews will close northbound exit ramp 10A (North James Street) to place a barrier wall between Main Street and North James Street on U.S. 67/167 starting Thursday, according to the transportation agency. The barrier wall placement and ramp closure work is scheduled from Thursday through Saturday.

A new ramp will be constructed at a later date and in a different location, the transportation department said.

Traffic will be directed to use Exit 9 (Main Street) to access T.P. White Drive and North James Street.

Later in the month, additional traffic pattern changes will be in place, according to the transportation agency. John Harden Drive will be temporarily closed in mid-May between Gregory Street and North James Street with a signed detour. The Hill Street connection to John Harden Drive will be permanently closed in late May.

The overall $145.2 million project includes widening 2.5 miles of U.S. 67 to six lanes between Main Street (Exit 9) and Vandenberg Boulevard (Exit 11) in Jacksonville; improvements at the James Street interchange (Exit 10A); the Gregory Street Interchange (Exit 10B) and the Vandenberg Boulevard interchange (Exit 11); and the conversion of the frontage roads from two-way to one-way.