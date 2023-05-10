Trump found liable in suit; accuser Carroll awarded $5M

NEW YORK -- A jury found former President Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in damages in a widely watched civil trial that sought to apply the accountability of the #MeToo era to a dominant political figure.

The federal jury of six men and three women returned its verdict shortly after 3 p.m. after deliberating for only a few hours.

The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll's claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual assault or forcible touching, which are less serious charges than rape under state law.

The jury also found that Trump, 76, defamed Carroll when he posted a statement on his Truth Social website in October, calling her case "a complete con job" and "a Hoax and a lie."





Trump, who is running again for president in 2024, called the trial unfair on social media. He was expected to appear Thursday at a televised town hall meeting on CNN -- his first appearance on the network since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said outside the courthouse that his client would appeal.

"Strange verdict," he said. "This was a rape claim. This was a rape case all along, and the jury rejected that, made other findings. We'll obviously be appealing those other findings."

Carroll sued the former president last year. She was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment.

She went public in 2019 with her accusation the Republican raped her on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996 in the dressing room of luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan.

They took an impromptu jaunt to the lingerie department so he could search for a women's gift, and soon were teasing each other about trying on a skimpy bodysuit, Carroll testified. But then, she said, Trump slammed the door, pinned her against a wall, planted his mouth on hers, yanked her tights down and raped her as she tried to break away.

Carroll said she ultimately pushed him off with her knee and immediately left the store.

"I always think back to why I walked in there to get myself in that situation," she testified, her voice breaking, "but I'm proud to say I did get out."

She soon confided in two friends, according to her and them. But she never called police or told anyone else -- or noted it in her diary -- until her memoir was published in 2019.

Carroll said she kept silent out of fear that Trump would retaliate, out of shame and out of a sense that other people quietly denigrate rape victims and see them as somewhat responsible for being attacked.

Trump, 76, denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at the store and did not know her. He has called her a "nut job" who invented "a fraudulent and false story" to sell a memoir.

Carroll and Trump were in social circles that overlapped at a 1987 party, where a photo documented them and their then-spouses interacting. Trump has said he doesn't remember it.

Carroll, 79, had sought unspecified damages, plus a retraction of what she said were Trump's defamatory denials of her claims.

Jurors also heard from Jessica Leeds, a former stockbroker who testified that Trump abruptly groped her against her will on an airplane in the 1970s, and from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who said Trump forcibly kissed her against her will while she was interviewing him for a 2005 article.

The six-man, three-woman jury also saw the well-known 2005 "Access Hollywood" hot mic recording of Trump talking about kissing and grabbing women without asking.

Carroll's case is the first of those claims to be successfully tested before a jury.

The jury's unanimous verdicts came after just under three hours of deliberation in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Its findings are civil, not criminal, meaning Trump has not been convicted of any crime and faces no prison time.

Carroll nodded along as the verdict was read, her nod growing more pronounced as the jury said Trump was liable for defamation. After the jury left the courtroom, Carroll embraced her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan.

In a written statement released after she left the courthouse smiling but without speaking, Carroll said she sued Trump to "clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed."

Kaplan said in a written statement that she hoped her client's case would prove nobody is above the law, "not even the president of the United States."

Sexual abuse is defined in New York as subjecting a person to sexual contact without consent. Rape is defined under state law as sexual intercourse without consent, which involves any genital penetration.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, unrelated to Roberta Kaplan, had told the jury before sending it to deliberate that "preponderance of the evidence" standard could be understood as "more likely true than not true." In a criminal case, when a jury is asked to assess guilt, they must meet a much higher standard of "beyond a reasonable doubt."

The jurors in the case were allowed to remain anonymous, even from the judge and lawyers. Before discharging the jury Tuesday, the judge suggested to the jurors that they should "not identify yourselves, not now and not for a long time."

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have.

Information for this article was contributed by Benjamin Weiser, Lola Fadulu and Kate Christobek of The New York Times and by Larry Neumeister, Jennifer Peltz and Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press.