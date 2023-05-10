UAPB track collects medals

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Jaylynn Hampton earned three victories for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff track and field team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship meet last weekend.

Hampton came out on top in the women's heptathlon with a score of 4,824, highlighted by first-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump. Hampton also placed first in the women's high jump at 1.75 meters to set a personal best and claim her second SWAC title of the weekend.

On the men's side, Danniel Bailey was the outright champion in the hammer throw with a toss of 53.90 meters. Bailey added to his SWAC title with a second-place finish in the discus throw.

Genesis Joseph came in second place in the men's 800 meter race, and Tarik Xavier finished third followed by Rio Williams in fourth, in the 1,500 meter run.

Deandre Fyffe placed second in the men's shotput with a throw of 16.40 meters, and third in the discus. Caleb Snowden finished third in the men's high jump.

Hampton and Snowden have earned themselves a spot in the NCAA West Regionals in Sacramento, Calif. on May 24-27.