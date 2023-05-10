UNDER THE RADAR: Centerpoint’s Tate Spray

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Centerpoint’s Tate Spray.

Class: 2025

Position: Lineman

Size: 6-5, 265 pounds

Interest: Henderson State, Arkansas Tech and other programs

Coach Cary Rogers:

“Big kid with good feet. Plays on the basketball team and has good footwork, bag drills and stuff like that. He really was aggressive for us last year. We expect that to keep getting better. He’s a smart kid, he can learn the schemes. He was really productive on offense and did a good job on defense when we played him. Pretty much expect him to play both ways all the time this year.

“I don’t think he’s done growing. He has some big uncles, so we think he might get even bigger.”

Expects interest to grow:

“I think he’s drawn interest from all the the Great American Conference schools. Henderson (State), (Arkansas) Tech and those level schools. I anticipate he’s going to draw attention from bigger schools as well before he’s done.”