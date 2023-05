James Little of White Hall was one of about 45 Vietnam-era military veterans who were honored Saturday at the second annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Day of Service.

The event was at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. It was hosted by Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the service center and the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. Pine Bluff Arsenal Commander Col. Collin K. Keenan spoke.