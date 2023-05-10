Voters: No to Go Forward taxes

The people have spoken -- even if there were not that many of them.

With a vote of 1,904 for and 2,021 against, voters defeated an effort to extend the five-eighths-cent sales tax that funds Go Forward Pine Bluff, rebuffing an agency that has touted itself as being instrumental in making Pine Bluff a more inviting city.

And in a separate vote on a Go Forward-sponsored three-eighths-cent sales tax, the count was 1,944 for and 1,964 against. That tax would have provided funding for public safety initiatives.

Voters showed up to 19 polling sites on Tuesday during the special election to cast their votes. County Clerk Shawndra Taggart reported steady numbers during early voting. On May 2, the first day of early voting, 298 people voted at the Jefferson County Courthouse polling site. On Monday, the last day of early voting, 483 people showed up to vote totaling 1,597 early voters.

The early voting numbers were tallied Tuesday evening, showing 838 for and 745 against the proposed five-eighths-cent sales tax. The early voting numbers on the three-eighths-cent sales tax totaled 849 for and 731 against.

As Go Forward officials and supporters gathered across the street from the Jefferson County Election Commission headquarters at RJ's Sports Grill and Bar, they expressed satisfaction with the early voting numbers, but as Tuesday's vote totals began to roll in, the atmosphere started to change.

With 11 of the 19 precincts counted, there were 1,340 for the five-eighths-cent sales tax and 1,489 against. The three-eighths-cent sales had 1,376 for and 1,440 against.

According to Jefferson County Commission Chairman Michael Adam, there were no major issues at the voting locations. There was one machine that was not working but was replaced immediately, according to Adam.

Compared to the 2017 special election, when the original Go Forward-sponsored tax passed, there were 2,213 early votes, 165 absentees and 3,188 votes cast on election day totaling 5,566, far exceeding the fewer than 4,000 votes cast in Tuesday's special election.

During a press conference held recently by Go Forward officials and supporters, Mayor Shirley Washington said the proposed public safety tax was needed to increase salaries for first responders so Pine Bluff can remain competitive with other cities.

"We will be able to retain, we'll be able to attract the best and brightest to our departments," she said. "We will improve public safety facilities."

That tax proposal, however, was criticized because of the lack of precise wording on the ballot title, leading some to believe that the proceeds from the tax might not benefit police and fire department employees. It was also noted that neither of the two fraternal organizations representing fire and police workers endorsed the tax.

CEO Ryan Watley said, after learning of the defeated measures, that Go Forward would work toward getting projects finished.

"Getting the projects completed, getting them to where people can start seeing physical things and, you know, even then – I say that with little content because we have done projects in terms of the aquatic center, but they've been devalued by the opposition," Watley said. "We have had projects in terms of the Merrill Center [now Pine Bluff Community Center], but it's been devalued by the opposition. So, we have to really continue to get people educated on the timeline that it actually takes for things to happen."

Asked if Go Forward planned to try again to get the tax passed, he said there's still work to be done.

"We're still working with the council," he said. "It's not about really staging. It's about continuing to hold public meetings. When we came off of covid, it was hard to have public meetings and this and that. That's what we'll continue to do. Once people get more educated, it can overcome some of the lies and things that have been told about what we're doing."

Asked what could have been done to have created more public satisfaction with Go Forward, Watley said he would not have changed tactics.

"Nothing, really. We did things according to the timelines they allow us," he said. "No one is working more aggressive than Go Forward Pine Bluff and the City Council at this point in time. We're pushing every day, even from projects we had jumped off. That's the benefit. So we couldn't have done anything different, honestly. It's just a matter of, these things take time, take money and they take a team like we have."

One of the criticisms of Go Forward is the fact that its meetings are off limits to the public because they are a nonprofit. Asked if the organization would open its meetings, Watley pointed to the City Council meetings.

"The City Council meetings are already open to the public," he said. "They meet first and third Mondays. Any decision that council makes is always public. We go to the council when we talk to the council about different things, so the public is always open to this situation. That complaint is based on miseducation they received from some of the opposition. But in any case, we'll continue to work on educating the public about the work that we're doing, and if we gain enough momentum, then perhaps we'll be back."

Go Forward was founded in 2016 by a group of community leaders who were concerned about the city's decline. The group's were broken into pillars who studied different aspects of life in Pine Bluff. In the end, a sales tax was proposed, placed on the ballot and during a special election, approved by voters.

The group's mission was to increase the revenues of the city government, enabling it to provide the level of services expected by its citizens. Specifically, Go Forward worked to attract new businesses and residents, increase tourism and build a more effective public-private partnership within the city.

Several community leaders, however, were critical of the organization due to a perceived lack of transparency, accountability and leadership. Most vocal about his opposition was a former council member and the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch President Ivan Whitfield, who said his organization did its part in "sounding the horn" and then leaving the decision up to the voters.

"I say to you today that success is not based on which side gets the most votes. Our victory is based on the positive change that occurred because of your stance and your voice. So this fight won't stop based on which side wins today," said Whitfield. "Our fight is based on making things equal and removing stumbling blocks so that our children and grandchildren will not face the same battle."

Others who vocally opposed the tax were former council member Joni Alexander and state Rep. Vivian Flowers. Flowers said in a speech to the NAACP that she was against the Go Forward-sponsored tax but was leaving the door open for another tax effort if the public played a bigger role in how decisions were made and if there was a partnership created with education, similar to the El Dorado Promise, which pays for college tuition if students finish high school.

"I am elated that Pine Bluff will have an opportunity to progress with transparency, accountability and a renewed focus on education as well as economic development," she said. "Neither democracy nor the best interests of the people were denied in this truly special election."

"Go Forward had big names and paid advertisement but they forgot about the silent majority. They still have one year and four months to regain the trust of those who changed their mind," Alexander said.

Information for this article was contributed by senior reporter I.C. Murrell of the Pine Bluff Commercial.

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley makes remarks at RJ's Sports Bar and Grill after the final tallies on a special election regarding 5/8-cent and 3/8-cent taxes failed Tuesday night. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

