White Hall boutique changes owners

The Latin phrase carpe diem means "seize the day," and that's exactly what Laura Golden did when presented with an opportunity to buy the White Hall clothing shop by the same name. Now, she's living her dream.

Although an already established and successful White Hall shop on Dollarway Road, Golden's Carpe Diem grand reopening was on April 29; then the White Hall Chamber of Commerce welcomed her on May 1 with an official ribbon cutting.

"It's been a steady stream of customers. This week has been phenomenal," Golden said Saturday afternoon while juggling customers and the cash register.

Golden said she is keeping much of what the former owners Kassie and Brian Atwood carried but has added curvy sizes, and sections like classic, more for work, and young-and-fun, filled with date night options.

Customers will also notice a little difference in the logo. Golden added a heart to the Carpe Diem sign located behind her desk.

Friends Jane Jenkins and Shelly Miller traveled from Star City to browse through the shop. Jenkins has shopped the store before and approves of the changes.

"I love it," she said.

Miller described the store as "cute," and both women managed to snag a couple of pieces of clothing before exiting the store.

In addition to the clothing store, Golden has a successful 13-year-old cleaning business, LS Cleaning Concepts. She and her crew have customers in White Hall, Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Sheridan, Redfield and many points in between.

"I'm proud of my cleaning business ... but I always wanted to own a clothing store," Golden said.

So when Kassie Atwood called and asked if Golden was interested in buying the business, Golden said she and her husband Matt, a Little Rock firefighter, talked about it.

"It's been (faith) spirit-driven since day one. ... I'm so blessed and loving this opportunity God has given me," Golden said.

Running the shop, she said, "isn't really work, it's fun," and even her mom, Valerie Williams, realizes that Golden is happy in her new role.

Before opening, Williams bought Golden a sign that reads, "Living my Dream Life," for the front of the shop. It's the first thing customers see when walking in.