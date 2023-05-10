Worker accused in lottery ticket theft

HOT SPRINGS -- A former tobacco store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets from the store and cashing them in at other businesses was arrested Monday on charges of felony lottery fraud and misdemeanor theft.

In addition to the lottery tickets, Tiffany Denise Knight is also accused of stealing food and tobacco from Tobacco Town in Hot Springs.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a store manager told police Knight, 37, of Hot Springs stole $1,358.44 worth of tobacco products, food and lottery tickets from the store between April 5 and April 21.

The manager told officers Knight activated the lottery tickets at Tobacco Town and then cashed them at convenience stores and another tobacco store.