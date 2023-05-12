2023 Win Totals for Every NFL Team

Now that the 2023 NFL schedule has been released, bettors can take a closer look at how the season might play out. Oddsmakers have released the win totals for the 2023 season, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs have some company at the top.

According to the most recent odds, the Chiefs are expected to be joined by the Bengals and 49ers in the win column. All three teams have their win totals set all the way up at 11.5, making each of them the favorites to win their divisions.

The teams that oddsmakers are least bullish about are the Buccaneers, Commanders, Texans and Colts. Each of these teams has its win total set at a mere 6.5.

A few interesting trends to note:

The Steelers have not won fewer than nine games since 2019. They have won nine or more games in eight of the last nine seasons, including 2022. Their win total for '23 is set at only 8.5.

The Texans have not won more than four games since 2019 – the last full season with Deshaun Watson at the helm. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and new head coach DeMeco Ryans are expected to be able to approach seven wins, with the line set at 6.5.

Oddsmakers are bullish on the Lions with their line set all the way up at 9.5. Last season, the Lions made it to nine wins but failed to make the playoffs. The Lions have not won more than nine games in a single season since 2014.

The Packers are still expected to approach eight wins with their line set at 7.5, even without Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams . Green Bay has not won fewer than eight games in the Matt LaFleur era. Can he keep it rolling with new QB Jordan Love ?

2023 Season Win Totals for Every NFL Team

Arizona Cardinals 4.5

Atlanta Falcons 8.5

Baltimore Ravens 9.5

Buffalo Bills 10.5

Carolina Panthers 7.5

Chicago Bears 7.5

Cincinnati Bengals 11.5

Cleveland Browns 9.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Denver Broncos 8.5

Detroit Lions 9.5

Green Bay Packers 7.5

Houston Texans 6.5

Indianapolis Colts 6.5

Jacksonville Jaguars 10.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 7.5

Miami Dolphins 9.5

Minnesota Vikings 8.5

New England Patriots 7.5

New Orleans Saints 9.5

New York Giants 8.5

New York Jets 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 10.5

Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5

Seattle Seahawks 8.5

San Francisco 49ers 11.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.5

Tennessee Titans 7.5

Washington Commanders 6.5

