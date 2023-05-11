3 students in state earn U.S. honors

Three Central Arkansas students are among 161 high school seniors nationally to be named U.S. Presidential Scholars by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The Arkansas students being recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education are:

Neil Sash of Conway, a student at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock.

Sydney Elizabeth Massey of Little Rock, a student at eStem High Public Charter School in Little Rock.

Mariam Tariq Parray of Little Rock, a student at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as the commitment they show to community service and leadership.

At least one male student and one female student are selected for the honor from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and from among U.S. families living abroad. Another 15 honorees are chosen at-large, and 20 are selected for their work in the arts, as are 20 scholars in career and technical education.