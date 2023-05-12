AFC North Title Odds

The Bengals are in position to become the first team to three-peat atop the AFC North since the Steelers in the 1990s when it was still the AFC Central.

Cincinnati has better odds than the Ravens, Browns and Pittsburgh to win the division yet again after taking the crown the last two years. Its been four years since Baltimore won the AFC North, three since the Steelers did so and Clevelands drought stretches all the way back to 1989.

The division is home to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and they both assure their teams are competitive year in and year out. Fellow signal-callers Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett were the two newcomers to the division last year, though neither played a full season in their first go-around in the AFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds to win AFC North: +125

The Bengals are the back-to-back division champs and theyre primed to make another run at the AFC North title with added protection around Burrow. The front office made an early offseason splash by signing Orlando Brown Jr., the top tackle on the market. Cincinnati saw its starting safeties, Jessie Bates II and Vonn Bell, walk in free agency and loaded up on defense during the draft with defensive end Myles Murphy, cornerback D.J. Turner and safety Jordan Battle. The talented receiver room remains intact but tight end Hayden Hurst is gone and running back Joe Mixons future with the team is uncertain.

Bengals 2022 Record: 12–4

Bengals 2023 Projected Win Total: 11.5

Bengals Home Opponents: Bills, Texans, Colts, Rams, Vikings, Seahawks, Ravens, Browns, Steelers

Bengals Away Opponents: Cardinals, Jaguars, Chiefs, 49ers, Titans, Ravens, Browns, Steelers

Baltimore Ravens Odds to win AFC North: +240

Jackson will be rejoining a reimagined Ravens offense next season with a hefty contract extension in hand. Todd Monken is taking Greg Romans place as offensive coordinator and the front office brought in a few new weapons for the former MVP. Baltimore signed receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round. The defense lost defensive end Calais Campbell but added cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a loaded secondary. Jacksons health is the biggest question facing the team as hes missed 10 regular-season games over the last two years.

Ravens 2022 Record: 10–7

Ravens 2023 Projected Win Total: 9.5

Ravens Home Opponents: Texans, Colts, Seahawks, Rams, Dolphins, Lions, Steelers, Browns, Bengals

Ravens Away Opponents: Titans, Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers, Chargers, Steelers, Browns, Bengals

Cleveland Browns Odds to win AFC North: +350

This season will offer a more complete look at the roster that the Browns had in mind when they made the Watson deal. The quarterback was suspended 11 games in 2022 for alleged sexual misconduct. Cleveland was 4–7 when Watson returned and he finished 3–3 as the starter in his first game action in nearly two years. Elijah Moore is a new name in the receiver room but the rest of the starters on offense are returning. The defense, which took a step back last season, is now under the direction of coordinator Jim Schwartz. Run defense was a massive issue for that unit, which added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and Siaki Ika in the draft and also signed safety Juan Thornhill.

Browns 2022 Record: 7–10

Browns 2023 Projected Win Total: 8.5

Browns Home Opponents: Cardinals, Bears, Jaguars, Jets, 49ers, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Steelers

Browns Away Opponents: Broncos, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to win AFC North: +650

The Steelers salvaged a winning season after a 3–7 start because thats what coach Mike Tomlin does, but they still fell short of the playoffs. Pickett showed signs of progress as his rookie season went on and the front office added veteran receiver Allen Robinson II in free agency. Pittsburgh addressed its two biggest needs early in the draft with the selections of tackle Broderick Jones and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the Steelers legendary linebacker. The defense will benefit from having a healthy T.J. Watt, who missed seven games last year, more than the rest of his career combined.

Steelers 2022 Record: 9–8

Steelers 2023 Projected Win Total: 8.5

Steelers Home Opponents: Cardinals, Packers, Jaguars, Patriots, 49ers, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Browns

Steelers Away Opponents: Texans, Colts, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Browns

