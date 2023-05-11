Amie Bishop performs at Revival in Benton and Dugan’s Pub in Little Rock

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
Cannibal and Craft
307 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.: Solid (ladies night)
JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Carson Jeffrey ($12-$72)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Signs of the Swarm, ENTHEOS, Gorepig, Fleshbound, The Green Leaves
White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam (no cover charge)
Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Matt Sammons, John David Hilliard
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 316-4082; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Vocalist Amie Bishop with guitarist Matt Stone
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Roots to Branches
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8:30 p.m. Noah Bowman Band, with American Slang and Trent Fletcher ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave., Suite A
(501) 525-1616
6 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio, with Kaleb Knight
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
8 p.m.: Noahlevidonoho
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz
The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
7 p.m.: Rival Sons, with The Record Company, Starcrawler ($30-$45)
Historic Arkansas Museum
2nd Friday Art Night
200 E. Third St.
(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com
5-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band
Old State House Museum
300 W. Markham St.
(501) 324-9685
5-8 p.m.: Candler Wilkinson IV
Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
7-11:45 p.m.: A Band Aid for Little Rock -- Tornado Relief: Tragikly White, Bad Habit, Lypstick Hand Grenade and Monte ($15)
Shooters Bar & Grill
9500 Interstate 30
(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: Cane Girls, Sonora Dynamita
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Josh Hedley ($15)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, John David Hilliard, Brad Perkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
Dogtown Throwdown
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
7-10 p.m.: Woody & Sunshine (on the steps of the William F. Laman Public Library)
Spectators Grill & Pub
1012 W. 34th St.
(501) 791-0990
8 p.m.: Damn Country Band
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Hoodbillys
BALD KNOB
Home Fest
Bald Knob Courtyard
(501) 724-3140
5:30 p.m.: Audra Moore, Worden Baptist Church, New Bethel Church, Mote Family, After Hours Band
CABOT
Hot Tails and CockTails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 501-2729
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Almost Famous & Friends
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason & Robby
Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive ($5)
Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Gage Levey
TC's Midtown Grill
1611 Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam
TGI Friday's
1105 E. Oak St.
(501) 329-8300
7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson
DARDANELLE
Front Street Grill
115 S. Front St.
(479) 229-4458
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: UnRaveled ($10)
EL DORADO
Mad House Restaurant and Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008
8 p.m.: Chrome Horse (Bob Dylan tribute)
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Traja Vu
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Ultra Suede ($8)
9:30 p.m.: 90 lb Wrench, with Redecho ($10)
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15-$60)
Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Josh Wolf ($29-$49)
HELENA
Cherry Street Pavilion
Tribute to Johnny Cash
116 Cherry St.
(870) 338-4350
6-7 p.m.: C.W. Gatlin, Cecil Yancy
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Big Papa Binns
Adair Park
354 Central Ave.
(501) 321-6871
6 p.m.: Nate Turner
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)
The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
7-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
Copper Penny Pub
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar
6-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176
7-9 p.m.: Dean Agus
JESSIEVILLE
Sand Trap Sports Bar
45o1 Arkansas 7
(501) 226-0004
6-8 p.m.: Encore
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Jennifer Westwood & Dylan Dunbar
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 ½ E. Broadway St.
(501) 354-8937
8-11 p.m.: Greg Ward
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Copper Experience
2302 Arch St.
(501) 590-5316
1 p.m.: Michael Eubanks ($10)
Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Steve Boyster
First Security Amphitheater
400 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 375-2552
7:30 p.m.: Koe Wetzel, with Pecos & The Rooftops and The Cadillac Three (sold out; ticketmaster.com)
The Hall
8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($13-$35)
Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics
JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: R@NDOM
Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
Rev Room
7-11:45 p.m.: Ingested with Devourement, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy and Peeling Flesh ($20 advance, $25 day of show)
River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4 -6 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: Frailstate, with Tiny Towns, Jupiter's Flytrap, Way Away ($10)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio
White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Funkanites ($15)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, John David Hilliard, Brad Perkins
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999
8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
Dogtown Throwdown
2 p.m.: Just Cuz
7 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns
Ton's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
3-6 p.m.: Perry Mason Project
BALD KNOB
Home Fest
12-1 p.m.: N Kahoots Band
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Short Grass Ranch Band
3:30-4:3o p.m.: Ritchie Varnell Band
6-7:30 p.m.: Dixon Street
8-9:30 p.m.: Memphis Yahoos
BRYANT
Station 209
209 B St.
(501) 397-4765
5 p.m.: Jettway Performance
CADDO VALLEY
Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Lane Long & friends ($5)
Skinny J's
7 p.m.: Tommy Luke
TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Kenny Kidd
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvin
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: The Mixtapes, with The Phase ($15-$45)
FORT SMITH
Temple Live
8 p.m.: Mark Wills, with Kelsey Lamb ($25-$39)
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
5-8 p.m.: Roots to Branches
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2
The Big Chill
9-10 p.m.: Mister Lucky
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands
Bombers & Barbecue
Hot Springs Airport
525 Airport Road
(501) 321-6750
8 p.m.: Matt Stell (free)
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1010 Central Ave
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
4-7 p.m.: Bad Habit, with Monte
J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar
6-9 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
7 p.m.: Nate Turner
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Grand Trio ($5)
LESLIE
Leslie City Park
320 Main St.
(870) 221-1997
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Shine Eye Yell
3-4 p.m.: Fire & Ice Duo
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Thorn
Sierra Tavern
1110 W. Broadway St.
(207) 680-2163
8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings
SHERIDAN
Grant County Courthouse Lawn
Farmers Market
101 W. Center St.
(870) 942-2551
8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Texas Jazz Collective
Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Anthem, Teazur
Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333
8 p.m.: Edgar Blue, with Destructive Me
Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: David Howe & the Howlers
WINSLOW
Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
8 p.m.: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah ($159-$209 -- sold-out)
Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
Little Rock Zoo
1 Zoo Drive
(501) 666-2406
8 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
River Bottom Winery
1 p.m.: Trey Stevens
4 p.m. Cliff & Susan
Rusty Tractor Vineyard
10 Rusty Tractor Lane
(501) 916-2294
1:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Jake Watts
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
6 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Emily Nenni ($25-$105)
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom - $10)
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)
The Ohio Club
6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack
Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
8 p.m.: Bright Eyes, with Good Looks ($35-$50)
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
8 p.m.: Sleeping with Sirens, with M.A.G.S. ($29.50-$45)
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
HOT SPRINGS
El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina
1609 Albert Pike Road
(501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: DJ Multi Talented
Rev Room
7:30-10:45 p.m.: Dead Poet Society, with Donella Drive ($17 advance, $20 day of show)
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
FAYETTEVILLE
Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette) perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $69-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.
The Legends of Hip Hop -- Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJC, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound and DJ Quik -- perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $63-$179, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Kraig Parker, an Elvis Presley tribute artist, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $25-$55, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at eldomad.com or by calling (870) 444-3007.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:
