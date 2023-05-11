Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Amie Bishop performs at Revival in Benton and Dugan’s Pub in Little Rock

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Amie Bishop, who normally rocks out with the Slingerz, takes a stripped down approach tonight at Revival: restaurant + beer garden (formally Valhalla) in Benton. Matt Stone, a guitarist for the Slingerz as well at the Arkansas Symphony and the Rep, joins Bishop for an intimate evening of music from 6 to 9 p.m. Then, from 9 to midnight Friday, Bishop and the full band cut up at Dugans Pub in Little Rock. Lifes been good lately for Bishop and the boys: “I landed a slot on Covernations YouTube channel, which is operated by Warner Music Group for ‘Barracuda.” Another video, for the new song, “Merry Go Round,” is racking up thousands of views. Now they are working on Bonnie Tylers “Holding Out for a Hero,” as well as more original music. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Solid (ladies night)

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Carson Jeffrey ($12-$72)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Signs of the Swarm, ENTHEOS, Gorepig, Fleshbound, The Green Leaves

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam (no cover charge)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Matt Sammons, John David Hilliard

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 316-4082; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Vocalist Amie Bishop with guitarist Matt Stone

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m. Noah Bowman Band, with American Slang and Trent Fletcher ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

6 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio, with Kaleb Knight

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Noahlevidonoho

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: Rival Sons, with The Record Company, Starcrawler ($30-$45)

Historic Arkansas Museum

2nd Friday Art Night

200 E. Third St.

(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

Old State House Museum

300 W. Markham St.

(501) 324-9685

5-8 p.m.: Candler Wilkinson IV

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7-11:45 p.m.: A Band Aid for Little Rock -- Tornado Relief: Tragikly White, Bad Habit, Lypstick Hand Grenade and Monte ($15)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Cane Girls, Sonora Dynamita

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Josh Hedley ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, John David Hilliard, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

Dogtown Throwdown

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

7-10 p.m.: Woody & Sunshine (on the steps of the William F. Laman Public Library)

Spectators Grill & Pub

1012 W. 34th St.

(501) 791-0990

8 p.m.: Damn Country Band

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Hoodbillys

BALD KNOB

Home Fest

Bald Knob Courtyard

(501) 724-3140

5:30 p.m.: Audra Moore, Worden Baptist Church, New Bethel Church, Mote Family, After Hours Band

CABOT

Hot Tails and CockTails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 501-2729

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Almost Famous & Friends

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason & Robby

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive ($5)

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Gage Levey

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam

TGI Friday's

1105 E. Oak St.

(501) 329-8300

7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

DARDANELLE

Front Street Grill

115 S. Front St.

(479) 229-4458

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: UnRaveled ($10)

EL DORADO

Mad House Restaurant and Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Chrome Horse (Bob Dylan tribute)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Traja Vu

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Ultra Suede ($8)

9:30 p.m.: 90 lb Wrench, with Redecho ($10)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15-$60)

Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Josh Wolf ($29-$49)

HELENA

Cherry Street Pavilion

Tribute to Johnny Cash

116 Cherry St.

(870) 338-4350

6-7 p.m.: C.W. Gatlin, Cecil Yancy

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Big Papa Binns

Adair Park

354 Central Ave.

(501) 321-6871

6 p.m.: Nate Turner

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

7-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

Copper Penny Pub

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

6-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176

7-9 p.m.: Dean Agus

JESSIEVILLE

Sand Trap Sports Bar

45o1 Arkansas 7

(501) 226-0004

6-8 p.m.: Encore

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Jennifer Westwood & Dylan Dunbar

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E. Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: Greg Ward

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Copper Experience

2302 Arch St.

(501) 590-5316

1 p.m.: Michael Eubanks ($10)

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

First Security Amphitheater

400 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 375-2552

7:30 p.m.: Koe Wetzel, with Pecos & The Rooftops and The Cadillac Three (sold out; ticketmaster.com)

The Hall

8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($13-$35)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: R@NDOM

Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

Rev Room

7-11:45 p.m.: Ingested with Devourement, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy and Peeling Flesh ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 -6 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Frailstate, with Tiny Towns, Jupiter's Flytrap, Way Away ($10)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Funkanites ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, John David Hilliard, Brad Perkins

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

Dogtown Throwdown

2 p.m.: Just Cuz

7 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns

Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

3-6 p.m.: Perry Mason Project

BALD KNOB

Home Fest

12-1 p.m.: N Kahoots Band

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Short Grass Ranch Band

3:30-4:3o p.m.: Ritchie Varnell Band

6-7:30 p.m.: Dixon Street

8-9:30 p.m.: Memphis Yahoos

BRYANT

Station 209

209 B St.

(501) 397-4765

5 p.m.: Jettway Performance

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Lane Long & friends ($5)

Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Tommy Luke

TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Kenny Kidd

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvin

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: The Mixtapes, with The Phase ($15-$45)

FORT SMITH

Temple Live

8 p.m.: Mark Wills, with Kelsey Lamb ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

5-8 p.m.: Roots to Branches

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2

The Big Chill

9-10 p.m.: Mister Lucky

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

Bombers & Barbecue

Hot Springs Airport

525 Airport Road

(501) 321-6750

8 p.m.: Matt Stell (free)

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

4-7 p.m.: Bad Habit, with Monte

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

6-9 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7 p.m.: Nate Turner

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Grand Trio ($5)

LESLIE

Leslie City Park

320 Main St.

(870) 221-1997

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Shine Eye Yell

3-4 p.m.: Fire & Ice Duo

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Thorn

Sierra Tavern

1110 W. Broadway St.

(207) 680-2163

8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings

SHERIDAN

Grant County Courthouse Lawn

Farmers Market

101 W. Center St.

(870) 942-2551

8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texas Jazz Collective

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Anthem, Teazur

Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

8 p.m.: Edgar Blue, with Destructive Me

Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: David Howe & the Howlers

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah ($159-$209 -- sold-out)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

Little Rock Zoo

1 Zoo Drive

(501) 666-2406

8 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

River Bottom Winery

1 p.m.: Trey Stevens

4 p.m. Cliff & Susan

Rusty Tractor Vineyard

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294

1:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Jake Watts

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

6 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Emily Nenni ($25-$105)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom - $10)

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)

The Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Bright Eyes, with Good Looks ($35-$50)

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Sleeping with Sirens, with M.A.G.S. ($29.50-$45)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

HOT SPRINGS

El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1609 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: DJ Multi Talented

Rev Room

7:30-10:45 p.m.: Dead Poet Society, with Donella Drive ($17 advance, $20 day of show)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette) perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $69-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

The Legends of Hip Hop -- Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJC, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound and DJ Quik -- perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $63-$179, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kraig Parker, an Elvis Presley tribute artist, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $25-$55, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at eldomad.com or by calling (870) 444-3007.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:

arlivemusicscene@gmail.com


Print Headline: Bishop at Revival, Dugan’s Pub

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT