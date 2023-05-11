Amie Bishop performs at Revival in Benton and Dugan’s Pub in Little Rock





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Solid (ladies night)

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Carson Jeffrey ($12-$72)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Signs of the Swarm, ENTHEOS, Gorepig, Fleshbound, The Green Leaves

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam (no cover charge)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Matt Sammons, John David Hilliard

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 316-4082; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Vocalist Amie Bishop with guitarist Matt Stone

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m. Noah Bowman Band, with American Slang and Trent Fletcher ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

6 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio, with Kaleb Knight

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Noahlevidonoho

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7 p.m.: Rival Sons, with The Record Company, Starcrawler ($30-$45)

Historic Arkansas Museum

2nd Friday Art Night

200 E. Third St.

(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

Old State House Museum

300 W. Markham St.

(501) 324-9685

5-8 p.m.: Candler Wilkinson IV

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7-11:45 p.m.: A Band Aid for Little Rock -- Tornado Relief: Tragikly White, Bad Habit, Lypstick Hand Grenade and Monte ($15)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Cane Girls, Sonora Dynamita

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Josh Hedley ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, John David Hilliard, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

Dogtown Throwdown

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

7-10 p.m.: Woody & Sunshine (on the steps of the William F. Laman Public Library)

Spectators Grill & Pub

1012 W. 34th St.

(501) 791-0990

8 p.m.: Damn Country Band

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Hoodbillys

BALD KNOB

Home Fest

Bald Knob Courtyard

(501) 724-3140

5:30 p.m.: Audra Moore, Worden Baptist Church, New Bethel Church, Mote Family, After Hours Band

CABOT

Hot Tails and CockTails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 501-2729

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Almost Famous & Friends

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason & Robby

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive ($5)

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Gage Levey

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam

TGI Friday's

1105 E. Oak St.

(501) 329-8300

7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

DARDANELLE

Front Street Grill

115 S. Front St.

(479) 229-4458

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: UnRaveled ($10)

EL DORADO

Mad House Restaurant and Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Chrome Horse (Bob Dylan tribute)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Traja Vu

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Ultra Suede ($8)

9:30 p.m.: 90 lb Wrench, with Redecho ($10)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Austin Meade ($15-$60)

Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Josh Wolf ($29-$49)

HELENA

Cherry Street Pavilion

Tribute to Johnny Cash

116 Cherry St.

(870) 338-4350

6-7 p.m.: C.W. Gatlin, Cecil Yancy

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Big Papa Binns

Adair Park

354 Central Ave.

(501) 321-6871

6 p.m.: Nate Turner

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

7-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

Copper Penny Pub

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

6-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176

7-9 p.m.: Dean Agus

JESSIEVILLE

Sand Trap Sports Bar

45o1 Arkansas 7

(501) 226-0004

6-8 p.m.: Encore

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Jennifer Westwood & Dylan Dunbar

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E. Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: Greg Ward

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Copper Experience

2302 Arch St.

(501) 590-5316

1 p.m.: Michael Eubanks ($10)

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

First Security Amphitheater

400 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 375-2552

7:30 p.m.: Koe Wetzel, with Pecos & The Rooftops and The Cadillac Three (sold out; ticketmaster.com)

The Hall

8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($13-$35)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: R@NDOM

Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

Rev Room

7-11:45 p.m.: Ingested with Devourement, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy and Peeling Flesh ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 -6 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Frailstate, with Tiny Towns, Jupiter's Flytrap, Way Away ($10)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Funkanites ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, John David Hilliard, Brad Perkins

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

Dogtown Throwdown

2 p.m.: Just Cuz

7 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns

Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

3-6 p.m.: Perry Mason Project

BALD KNOB

Home Fest

12-1 p.m.: N Kahoots Band

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Short Grass Ranch Band

3:30-4:3o p.m.: Ritchie Varnell Band

6-7:30 p.m.: Dixon Street

8-9:30 p.m.: Memphis Yahoos

BRYANT

Station 209

209 B St.

(501) 397-4765

5 p.m.: Jettway Performance

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Lane Long & friends ($5)

Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Tommy Luke

TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Kenny Kidd

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvin

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: The Mixtapes, with The Phase ($15-$45)

FORT SMITH

Temple Live

8 p.m.: Mark Wills, with Kelsey Lamb ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

5-8 p.m.: Roots to Branches

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2

The Big Chill

9-10 p.m.: Mister Lucky

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

Bombers & Barbecue

Hot Springs Airport

525 Airport Road

(501) 321-6750

8 p.m.: Matt Stell (free)

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

4-7 p.m.: Bad Habit, with Monte

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

6-9 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7 p.m.: Nate Turner

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Grand Trio ($5)

LESLIE

Leslie City Park

320 Main St.

(870) 221-1997

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Shine Eye Yell

3-4 p.m.: Fire & Ice Duo

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Thorn

Sierra Tavern

1110 W. Broadway St.

(207) 680-2163

8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings

SHERIDAN

Grant County Courthouse Lawn

Farmers Market

101 W. Center St.

(870) 942-2551

8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texas Jazz Collective

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Anthem, Teazur

Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

8 p.m.: Edgar Blue, with Destructive Me

Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: David Howe & the Howlers

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah ($159-$209 -- sold-out)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

Little Rock Zoo

1 Zoo Drive

(501) 666-2406

8 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

River Bottom Winery

1 p.m.: Trey Stevens

4 p.m. Cliff & Susan

Rusty Tractor Vineyard

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294

1:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Jake Watts

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

6 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Emily Nenni ($25-$105)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom - $10)

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)

The Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Bright Eyes, with Good Looks ($35-$50)

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Sleeping with Sirens, with M.A.G.S. ($29.50-$45)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

HOT SPRINGS

El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1609 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: DJ Multi Talented

Rev Room

7:30-10:45 p.m.: Dead Poet Society, with Donella Drive ($17 advance, $20 day of show)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette) perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $69-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

The Legends of Hip Hop -- Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJC, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound and DJ Quik -- perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $63-$179, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kraig Parker, an Elvis Presley tribute artist, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $25-$55, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at eldomad.com or by calling (870) 444-3007.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:

arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



