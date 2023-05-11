Antitrust worries stifle large-company mergers

The U.S. government's aggressive stance on antitrust is chilling merger activity among the country's biggest companies, with some deals never making it past the boardroom as executives fear lengthy and expensive approval processes.

U.S. enforcers have roughly doubled their efforts to block mergers under the Biden administration. In the 12 months through September, antitrust agencies filed complaints against a record 13 transactions, compared with an average of six per year over the previous five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Though deals involving U.S. companies have steadily increased, the recent pace of interventions by the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission has stunted that growth. The agencies are also claiming credit for an additional 26 mergers that they say were abandoned in the face of antitrust investigations, some of which were pulled before they were even made public.

The approach has discouraged some companies from pursuing unions they would've leaped at in the past, according to dozens of conversations with mergers and acquisitions advisers, corporate executives, former regulators and antitrust practitioners. Many of them described an environment that's generally hostile to dealmaking, even for transactions that they wouldn't have expected to raise antitrust concerns.

While antitrust laws haven't changed, the stepped-up enforcement means dealmaking has gotten costlier, as well as more uncertain and time-consuming, they said. Last year, for example, Alphabet's Google put aside internal discussions about potentially acquiring another large technology company because of concerns it would attract too much antitrust scrutiny, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to identify the potential target. A representative for Alphabet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A different person, who pitched the head of a $50 billion company on a $20 billion takeover, said the executive immediately cut him off because he thought the deal would never fly. Several years ago, the person said, he would have expected the same proposal to pique the CEO's interest and lead to a discussion about how to get it done.

Though deal volumes have slipped significantly this year, plenty of mergers and acquisitions are still getting done. The vast majority of transactions don't rise to the level of significant regulatory oversight, and many executives are willing to weather the increased scrutiny if they really want a deal. Much of the slump in activity can be explained by a poor macroeconomic environment for dealmaking: CEO confidence is low in the face of a potential recession, interest rates are high, and financing is tough to come by.

But after decades in which the United States favored a light-touch approach for almost all but the biggest deals, President Joe Biden's administration has altered that strategy, souring the environment. A sweeping executive order signed by Biden in 2021 encouraged government agencies to "enforce the antitrust laws to combat the excessive concentration of industry," an approach that's become a key tenet of his administration's economic policy.

Biden appointed prominent antitrust hawks to follow through on the pledge: Jonathan Kanter helms the Justice Department's antitrust division while Lina Khan oversees the FTC. Both have argued publicly that previous administrations were too permissive, leading to a rise in corporate concentration that's limited choices for consumers and contributed to a spike in prices.

"We have much more to do to reverse the decades of concentrated corporate power," Biden said at an event on May 4.

In some prominent cases, the international reach of large companies is pulling in regulators from all over the world and bolstering the U.S. agenda.

Last month, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority vetoed Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, further cementing its position alongside the United States and European Union at the center of global antitrust decisions. The FTC had already sued to block the deal, and hearings are scheduled to start in August in a bellwether case for Khan's agency. The European Commission is due to rule on the transaction later this month.

One mergers and acquisitions lawyer wryly joked that his firm's antitrust partners are billing more hours than their mergers and acquisitionscounterparts as companies spend as long as six months assessing competition risks before even starting discussions or due diligence. Several mergers and acquisitions bankers complained about the hours they have to spend on lengthy phone calls with antitrust lawyers.

For every multibillion-dollar merger that doesn't happen, corporate America's network of mergers and acquisitions bankers -- whose job it is to pitch and advise on transactions -- miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars. Investment-banking fees across the five biggest Wall Street banks plummeted 49% in 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, while the industry-wide bonus pool sank by 21%.

One of the main hurdles that worries advisers is the amount of time it's taking regulators to review deals that would have previously been straightforward. Companies have to bake in more time for deals to close and get longer-term bridge financing, an expensive type of debt that's meant to be a stopgap. The longer a deal is in limbo, the bigger the risk that clients and employees move on.

In some cases, the length of antitrust reviews has meant that a merger's financing will fall through, said Amanda Wait, who heads the U.S. antitrust practice at Norton Rose Fulbright.

One large drugmaker abandoned plans to acquire a smaller rival after estimating the deal would take 24 months to get the necessary approvals, a person familiar with the matter said. It would revisit the deal, which includes some overlap between each company's drugs, if there's a change in administration that brings friendlier regulators, the person said. Meanwhile, the FTC has already been investigating Tempur Sealy International's proposed deal with Mattress Firm, announced on Tuesday, since last year, Bloomberg News reported.

Sellers are also pushing for higher reverse breakup fees to protect them if a deal falls apart under regulatory pressure. Covenants are being written into contracts that spell out exactly how much effort the parties will put in to push through an antitrust review, including so-called "hell or high water" clauses that require one or either party to do everything necessary to get approvals.