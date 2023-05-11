Arkansas agency to recommend easing state control over Earle School District





The Earle School District has improved its financial operations since it was taken over by the state for fiscal distress in 2017, but the 415-student school system continues to struggle with academic achievement.

Stacy Smith, deputy commissioner in the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Thursday that the agency intends to recommend to the state Board of Education next month that it:

• Release the Earle district from Arkansas’ fiscal distress classification.

• Continue to classify Earle as a district in need of "intensive support," or Level 5 in the state’s school district accountability system.

• Establish a state-appointed, limited-authority school board for Earle, using four of the five members of the School Board who had been suspended when the state takeover occurred.

• Direct the Earle district to employ a third-party company or vendor to provide coaching and support for classroom instruction.

“It’s not a complete release” from state control, Smith told the Education Board on Thursday in advance of what she said will be next month’s recommendation and request for board action.

“We have got to get the instruction in the classroom to a much higher level,” she added.

The limited authority board would undergo intensive training, Smith said. Their actions regarding the school district would go to Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, who could confirm or overturn those actions.

“There would still be some oversight and direction … to make sure they understand their role,” Smith said.