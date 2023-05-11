The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 10, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-743. Timothy Ray Burton v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-318. James Corter v. Nakisha Corter, from Independence County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-218. McDermott Brandon Properties, LLC v. Elizabeth Wheeler, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-720. Lane Beanblossom and Rebecca Beanblossom v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-22-245. Marilyn Thomas v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Thyer and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-372. Absolute Roofing & Construction, LLC; and Jim Burress v. Paradise Developments, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-367. J. Alvin Lee Farms, LLC; and John Alvin, Lee, Jr. v. CNH Industrial Capital America, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

E-22-203. Kathern Rush v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, and PeopleReady, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-75. Crawford Operations, LLC, d/b/a Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center; and Crawford-Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc., d/b/a Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center v. Crystal Davis, Personal Representative of the Estate of Grace B. Perryman, Deceased, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-375. Audryanna Cameron v. Aaron Cameron, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-148. Derrick Richardson v. Janet Caldarera Richardson, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-22-209. Leslie Swafford v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-729. Anthony Simmons v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-118. Little Rock School District v. Joy Wadley, as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Perry Parliment, Deceased, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-427. Kevin Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.