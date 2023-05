Hot Springs, 1912: Someone, perhaps a parent, wrote this cards message from little Artie to Thelma in Michigan, “I am almost a man and wear a real boys suit. Would like to have picture of you. I am going to kindergarten and like it dandy. Write me a card! — Cousin Artie” Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

