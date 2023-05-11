ASC sets auditions for ‘Rock of Ages’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is looking for performers for the next summer musical.

The center will host auditions for "Rock of Ages" from 1-5 p.m. May 13. Performances will be July 21-23 and July 28-30 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St.

"This show is literally a huge party," said Lindsey Collins, ASC's theater programs director.

Collins is directing the show with Joel Anderson as assistant director, according to a news release.

"We are looking for a diverse, fun and outgoing cast, so if you enjoy rocking out to '80s hair bands in karaoke, or even just enjoy having a really good time, this is the show for you," she said. "It's a ridiculous romp through the best of '80s rock and roll, with a little bit of heart thrown into the mix."

Auditions are open to ages 17 and older, and previous theater experience is not required. Auditions are by appointment only.

Registration, character descriptions and example songs are available at asc701.org/auditions. Performers unable to attend the May 13 auditions are encouraged to submit a video for their audition via the same link. Submissions are accepted until 11:59 p.m. May 22.

Those auditioning are asked to sing 1-2 minutes of any '80s rock song.

"It can be from the show, but doesn't have to be," Collins said.

In addition to performers with singing talent, the directors are looking to cast five female dancers over the age of 18.

Collins notes that "Rock of Ages" includes mature themes, sexual innuendo and situations, and adult language.

The jukebox musical was written by Chris D'Arienzo and arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp. Musical direction is by Bethany Gere and choreography is by Heather Sweat Bankhead, according to the release.

With music from bands such as Poison, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, "Rock of Ages" is set in Hollywood at the end of the 1980s.

"Seedy music venue the Bourbon Room has seen better days, but as run by chilled-out former rock impresario Dennis Dupree, and tended to by Dennis's mischievous assistant Lonny, it is the essence of rock and roll. When bright-eyed young hopeful Sherrie arrives in town, she bumps into Drew, a busboy with dreams of stardom. Love-struck Drew convinces Dennis to hire Sherrie, and the stage seems set for their romance. When a development company comes to town with plans to turn the Sunset Strip into another strip mall, it's up to a group of wannabe rockers to save the day -- and the music," according to a synopsis of the play.

The score features more than 30 rock anthems and power ballads from the '80s, including "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "We Built this City," "Wanted Dead or Alive" and "Don't Stop Believin'."

Simmons Bank is sponsoring the production. Details: Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.