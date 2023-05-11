Baseball state tournament previews

BASEBALL

CLASS 6A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Cabot

DEFENDING CHAMPION Conway

TITLE FAVORITE Rogers

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Conway, Cabot, Springdale Har-Ber

SLEEPER Bryant

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Bentonville vs. Jonesboro

NOTEWORTHY Rogers has won 15 consecutive games since dropping a 12-9 decision to Seckman (Mo.) on March 30. ... Cabot won the 6A-Central Conference title by three games. ... Jonesboro is making its debut appearance in the Class 6A field after reaching the second round of the Class 5A state tournament a year ago. ... Three teams (North Little Rock, Springdale, Jonesboro) finished below .500 during the regular season. ... The first-round matchup between Fayetteville and Little Rock Catholic is a rematch from their March 7 contest, which was won 7-4 by the Bulldogs. ... Conway is in the state tournament for the 32nd year in a row.

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Marion

DEFENDING CHAMPION Marion

TITLE FAVORITE Valley View

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Little Rock Christian, Texarkana, Maumelle

SLEEPER Greene County Tech

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Maumelle vs. Sheridan

NOTEWORTHY A year after coming up two runs shy of winning a second consecutive Class 4A title, Valley View has been dominant in Class 5A after moving up. The Blazers have won 21 of their past 22 games. ... Texarkana's Ty Waid has struck out more than 100 batters while hitting 12 home runs on the season. ... Van Buren and Batesville meet in the first round after playing each other in the semifinals in 2022. ... Little Rock Christian junior Jackson Kircher recently committed to Oklahoma. ... All four teams from the 5A-South (Texarkana, Benton, Sheridan, Hot Springs Lakeside) won at least 10 league games. ... Benton hasn't missed a state tournament since 2004.

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Lonoke

DEFENDING CHAMPION Harrison

TITLE FAVORITE Lonoke

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Joe T. Robinson, Ashdown, Brookland

SLEEPER Nashville

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Nashville vs. Brookland

NOTEWORTHY The only two teams that have beaten Lonoke this season were Class 5A contenders Valley View and Little Rock Christian. The Jackrabbits have won 11 straight games. ... Three of Joe T. Robinson's losses this year have come to Lonoke by a total of 13 runs. ... Nashville is looking to win its first state championship since 2019 when it completed a three-peat. ... There will be definitely be a new state champion after last year's finalists – Harrison and Valley View – moved to Class 5A. ... Magnolia is making its first trip to the state tournament since it played for the title in 2021. ... Arkadelphia is 2-1 in state title games. The Badgers won back-to-back championships in 2013-14.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Lincoln and Farmington

DEFENDING CHAMPION Harding Academy

TITLE FAVORITE Harding Academy

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Genoa Central, Elkins, Melbourne

SLEEPER Gosnell

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Central Arkansas Christian vs. Melbourne

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy is gearing up to make a serious run at winning a third consecutive state championship. All seven of the Wildcats' losses were to teams in higher classifications. ... Booneville could meet the defending champions in the second round after losing to them 10-0 in the first round the previous season. ... Central Arkansas Christian has lost to only one team in Class 3A this season. ... Elkins scored 45 runs during the regional tournament last week. The Elks have registered 10 or more runs in a game 22 times. ... Walnut Ridge lost to Harding Academy – its first-round opponent – 9-1 on February 28 and in the 2021 final. ... Genoa Central won state championships (2012, 2014) during its only two trips to the title game.

CLASS 2A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Greenland

DEFENDING CHAMPION Woodlawn

TITLE FAVORITE Woodlawn

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Episcopal Collegiate, Riverside, Greenland

SLEEPER Mansfield

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Bay vs. Ouachita

NOTEWORTHY Only six teams in this year's event played in the Class 2A state tournament last season. ... Woodlawn is aiming to win a third consecutive crown after achieving that same feat from 2016-18. The Bears have run off 17 straight wins since losing to Mountain Home in March. ... Poyen has dropped five of its past eight games but earned a tournament berth when they upset South Side Bee Branch 1-0 in a regional opener last week. ... Riverside allowed just two runs in its past three games. ... Cotter has alternated wins and losses in its last five contests. The Warriors are coming off a 7-6 victory over Lavaca on May 6. ... Greenland is in the state tournament for the first time since 2018. The Pirates are hoping to win their first title.

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Taylor and Bradley

DEFENDING CHAMPION Taylor

TITLE FAVORITE Taylor

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS West Side Greers Ferry, Armorel, Wonderview

SLEEPER Norfork

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Wonderview vs. Viola

NOTEWORTHY The reigning champions will get a shot to make it back to the final if it holds serve at home. Taylor (20-4) has been beaten just once since March 18, and that was a 6-5 decision at Junction City. ... Nemo Vista could face Taylor in the second round. The teams played in last year's championship game. ... Three of Norfork's five losses were to West Side Greers Ferry. The Panthers did beat the Eagles in their initial meeting on March 14. ... Scranton has won nine of its last 10 games, including six in a row. The Rockets have scored at least 10 runs four times during their current winning streak. ... County Line is averaging 15 runs over its last three games. The Indians have also dropped four of its past six outings. ... Bradley hasn't won a title since 1997.