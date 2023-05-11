Bentonville’s Amazeum announces gift, expansion plan

BENTONVILLE -- Scott Family Amazeum officials on Thursday announced a $10.3 million gift that will be used to expand the children's museum.

During a press event Thursday morning, officials said the money will go toward their plan to "re-imagine" the Amazeum's outdoor space and add a 5,000-square-foot gathering space.

The gift comes from the Scott family. Lee and Linda Scott were among early advocates of the children's museum that eventually became the Scott Family Amazeum.

A news release from the Amazeum called this the "critical first gift" to launch the museum as it grows into its next phase.

"Hopefully, this gift will inspire others to step up and contribute to the Amazeum's expanding future and support the children and families in Northwest Arkansas that benefit from its mission," the release states.

The Amazeum, located at 1009 Museum Way, opened in July 2015.

It features about 50,000 square feet of exhibit and learning spaces inside and about an acre of outdoor space. Exhibits are designed to be touched, climbed on and interacted with, according to Amazeum's website.