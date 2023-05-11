Cache River bridge in Craighead County closed for beam repairs

The Cache River Bridge along Arkansas 91 in Craighead County is closed indefinitely as crews work to repair some of the beams, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The bridge is located about 1 mile southeast of Egypt and 3.25 miles northeast of the Arkansas 18 intersection in Winesburg.

Mark Woodall, a department spokesman, said in an email Thursday that a May 11 “routine inspection” revealed “safety concerns” related to the bridge beams. Repairs were necessary once the discovery was made, and the bridge was closed immediately, he wrote.

It isn’t exactly known when the bridge will reopen, but ArDOT officials anticipate the repair work will take a few weeks, according to its website.