Celtics vs. 76ers, Nuggets vs. Suns Picks, Best Bet and Odds for Game 6

Two teams that have been in the NBA Finals in recent years are on the verge of elimination in the second round of the playoffs.

The Celtics, last years championship runner-up, trail the 76ers 3–2 with Game 6 in Philadelphia. Boston, the No. 2 seed in the East, is a road favorite with its season on the line. And the Suns, who lost the 2021 Finals, are down 3–2 to the Nuggets with Game 6 at home. Phoenix is a narrow favorite looking to send this series to seven games.

Below are a few betting trends, picks and one question for Thursdays postseason slate. The Celtics-76ers game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and Nuggets-Suns tips off at 10.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 Predictions

Tyrese Maxey Stays Active on the Boards: Bet Maxey Over 4.5 Rebounds

Maxeys 30 points provided his team with a huge boost in Game 5, his highest scoring output so far in the series, and he also corralled seven rebounds. It was his third consecutive outing with at least six boards, which coincided with a bump in his playing time to 40, 45 and 42 minutes. Maxey averages exactly five rebounds per game in the playoffs and has grabbed six or more in five of nine games on this run. His over/under is set at 4.5 with plus odds on the over.

Can the Sixers Close out the Cs as a Home Underdog?

The Celtics (-2.5) are road favorites in Philadelphia for the second time this series. Its a rare occurrence for the 76ers, who have only been an underdog at Wells Fargo Center seven times all season. They have a 5–2 record against the spread and are 4–3 straight up in that scenario. One of those losses came in Game 3 as a 2-point underdog, which Boston won, 114-102. If Philly cant take care of business at home Thursday night, the series will head to TD Garden this weekend for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 6 Predictions

Home Team Keeps Covering: Bet Suns -3

The home team has won all five games so far in the Nuggets-Suns series. The host is also undefeated against the spread so far. If that trend continues, Phoenix (-3) would force a Game 7 this weekend in the Mile High City. The Suns havent necessarily been as dominant at home as Denver in the series. Each of the Nuggets wins have been by double digits; Phoenix won by seven and five at Footprint Center. But the show that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker put on at home in Games 3 and 4 (the All-Star duo combined for 86 and 72 points) is a good sign for the Suns chances back in front of their fans.

Nikola Jokićs Playmaking Excels: Bet Jokic Over 9.5 Assists

By Jokićs high standards, his assist numbers were down in the first two games of the series. He combined for just 10 dimes as his Nuggets jumped out to a 2–0 lead. But over the next three games, he tallied 17, 11 and 12 assists while his scoring numbers soared, too. That was good for an average of 13.3, even higher than his season average of 9.8. As Phoenixs defense continues to key in on Jokić with the Suns facing elimination, hell keep on playmaking and creating open shots for his teammates, like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

NBA Playoffs Betting Record: 13–14

