CLASS OF 2023: Watson Chapel graduates can ‘rule the world,’ salutatorian says

This is the third entry in the Class of 2023 series.

The smiles widened among the faces of Watson Chapel High School graduates during their commencement Tuesday. The crowd inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena cheered loudly, giving witness to the next steps in the lives of young people.

"It's the end of an era, end of a chapter, but we're here to celebrate a new chapter," April Hernandez told 151 of her classmates during her salutatory address, according to a count of graduates listed in the program.

But at times, graduation proved emotional. Hernandez paused early in her speech while thanking her family, and Kaliah Anderson took a moment during her invocation, both apparently moved by the significance of the moment. Classmates, supporters and school officials clapped for them, urging them on. And the young ladies delivered.

Hernandez flashed back to a song before her time, 1985's "Everybody Wants to Rule the World." Reading a few lyrics from the Tears for Fears smash, she reminded the class of 2023 -- "We can."

The night also belonged to Hernandez's cousin, valedictorian Giselle Arreola. The cheer captain made her appreciation known to family and friends in Spanish, then reflected on what made her class great. Like a dysfunctional family, she said, the students can have their disagreements, "but when we need each other, we can count on each other the most."

In closing, Arreola challenged the class to keep being determined to be their best "and never let anyone tell you that you're not good enough."

Some graduates couldn't hide their excitement. Evan Brown, recently hired by Central Moloney Inc. after completing the first welding program at Watson Chapel, did his own happy dance across the stage and hugged Superintendent Tom Wilson and school board president Donnie Hartsfield in excitement.

The senior class earned $1.7 million in military and college scholarships, according to school improvement specialist Kerri McNeal. Kenneth Bell earned the largest military scholarship amount in the class at $70,000, and Morgan Burnett was awarded the highest academic scholarship total at $127,000.

Keiren Minter, a regular in Arts & Science Center stage productions, was announced as the winner of a $2,500 scholarship from the family of Gary Kees and the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators through the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative.

Giselle Arreola delivers the valedictory address. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Jeremiah Crump fields a phone call while sitting with his classmates on the arena floor. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Cameron Culclager shows his excitement for graduation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Caitlin Gordon walks off the stage after receiving her diploma. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Undergraduate members of the Watson Chapel Junior ROTC salute the graduates as they enter the arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A banner by Cecil Roberts congratulates his grandson Kelbe Roberts on graduation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

