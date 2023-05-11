WH resident makes college Hall of Fame

The Rhodes College's Hall of Fame at Memphis features six new members including White Hall resident Priscilla Foreman.

Foreman, a history and media studies major is a residential assistant, a member of the Honor Council, and communications director and mentor for Rhodes College Multicultural Vision Program, according to a news release.

She has been a Rhodes College Diplomat and started the Rhodes College Shoot Your Shot Photography Club. Off campus, Foreman has held internships at City Leadership and at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music and has served as a teaching assistant for the Refugee Empowerment Program. In 2022, Foreman worked in Washington, D.C., as a history office intern for NASA.

Selection to the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1931, is based on individual merit, leadership in student activities, service to others, and overall contributions to the campus community. Honorees are chosen by their peers, according to the release.

VA to hold virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. May 25. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. May 24, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The Little Rock VA Regional Office also operates a Satellite Office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Room 1C-151B. It is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Morgan Farms retreat center sets open house

The community is invited to an open house at Morgan Farms PB Retreat Center, 8309 Old Warren Road, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Revs. David and Edna Morgan, Pine Bluff natives and Merrill High School graduates, co-founded Morgan Farms in 2000, according to a news release.

Morgan Farms sits on 20 acres and includes a covered picnic area, playground, and a newly renovated building available for various gatherings.

For registration and details, call (870) 718-3324 or email morgandavid72@yahoo.com. Details: www.Morgan-Farms.org.