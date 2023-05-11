County approves funds for parks, youth

Pulaski County has made $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds available for its general fund, county youth services and for updating county playgrounds.

Various summer camps, literacy programs, leadership development, life skills and career readiness for students will receive $251,000.

Jamie Scott, director of youth services, said the county is awaiting a $359,075 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant for a workforce preparation program for students on the "outskirts" of the county.

A memorandum of understanding between the department and the county is under review by the state Division of Workforce Services, putting the grant on hold.

"We don't have anything like that in the unincorporated or the outskirts of the county," Scott added. "We've been very particular when we wrote the grant saying that we would reach out to kids in those areas in those communities, to give them job experience this summer."

Scott said her department tries to look at where they may not be providing services or where another organization isn't.

"We're not under the mindset that we have to be the only person providing quality services," she said. "If somebody has a program that we can partner with them and to expand their reach, we're always happy to do that."

This is what the partnership with Life Skills for Youth off Baseline Road would do. The county youth services will provide funding for its summer work grant to provide scholarships, contribute to a new building and serve about 100 students daily.

"We're just grateful for the quorum court and the judge because they believe in us," Scott said. "When we go to them, we always kind of have the data, we've always went into the communities and did a needs assessment to make sure that we're placing programs where we think will fit the best need."

The rest of the $7 million, $680,000 will go to making all parks in the county inclusive for people of all abilities. Last year, the county finished improvements to Hensley Community Park and Woodson Fun Park and will start working on Ferndale, West Pulaski County, Dick Jeter and Oak Grove parks.

Two Rivers Park will be the largest inclusive playground in Arkansas at 64,000 square feet and is set to open Friday.