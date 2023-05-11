‘Crimes of the Heart’ in Argenta, Chamber Singers concert top entertainment agenda





THEATER

Theatrical 'Crimes'

Argenta Community Theater stages Beth Henley's "Crimes of the Heart" with dinner theater shows -- dinner at 6:30 p.m., curtain time at 7:30 -- through Saturday and with theater seating only, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-May 20 at its at ACT II: Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315 Main St., North Little Rock. Laura Grimes directs a cast that includes Angela Collier, Finley Daniel, Laura Landfair, Jessica Mylonas, Austin Rodgers and Thomas Williams.

Dinner options are stuffed chicken, pork loin or sauteed eggplant with side risotto, vegetables and salad and dessert, plus choice of red or white wine. Dinner-theater tickets are $65 plus taxes and any fees; "regular" tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees and include a beer/wine voucher.

Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-tickets.

Theatrical advice

Actors Theatre of Little Rock stages "Tiny Beautiful Things," adapted for the stage by Nina Vardalos from the book by Cheryl Strayed, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Public Theater, 616 Center St., Little Rock. Monica Clark-Robinson plays a woman who has stumbled upon a new role as an anonymous advice columnist, by answering letters one at a time, uncovers more about herself and discovers the healing power of telling your own story. Paul Bowling, Reilly Heffer and Georgeann Burbank play letter writers. The play contains mature content. Tickets are $18, $14 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com; for more information, email info@actorstheatrelr.org.

MUSIC

'Heavenly Home'

The Arkansas Chamber Singers close out their season with a concert titled "Heavenly Home," 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The concert takes its name from Shawn Kirchner's a cappella three song cycle of that title, which includes settings of folk-hymn tunes "Hallelujah," "Angel Band" and "UnClouded Day." The program also includes arrangements of "We're Marchin' to Zion," "Soon I Will Be Done" and "Beautiful Morning"; "Sing Me to Heaven" by Daniel Gawthrop; "My Flight for Heaven" by Blake Henson; "Short Festival Te Deum" by Gustav Holst; "Sanctus" from Maurice Durufle's Requiem; and "Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen" ("How lovely are thy dwelling places") from the "German Requiem" by Johannes Brahms. Joshua Brown, director of choral activities and chairman of the music education department at Ouachita Baptist University, conducts. Tickets are $15, $10 for students in advance, $18 and $12 at the door. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit ar-chambersingers.org.

Flute gala

The Hot Springs Flute Ensemble, marking its 40-year anniversary, hosts a "Magic Flute Tea & Gala," 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Oaklawn Racing and Casino Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The ensemble, with Carlos Felter conducting, will perform "Magic Chords"; "Eternal Springs" a commissioned number by the ensemble; "Horse Park", a tribute to Oaklawn; and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Overture to "The Magic Flute." Guests the Village Chorale, conducted by Tom Bolton, will sing "Ubi Caritas" by Maurice Durufle and the Moses Hogan/Benjamin Harlan arrangement of "Old Time Religion." SAI Cantate, with director Kathie White will perform special songs about tea. And the flute ensemble and the chorale will perform the title song from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music." The event will also honor ensemble founder Jackie Flowers. Tea, "goodies" and other beverages will be served. Tickets are $30; proceeds go toward the ensemble's scholarship fund for high school students. Visit HotSpringsFlutes.com.

ART

Artistic 'Affinities'

"Affinities," paintings by Little Rock artist René Hein, opens with a 6-8 p.m. Friday reception at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit remains up through July 6. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday -Saturday. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

'A Simple Heart'

"A Simple Heart," 19 paintings and assemblages by Little Rock artist Kim Kwee that combine textiles, drawing media and collage that explores family (specifically mothers and daughters) and the shifting status of dolls and decorative objects, goes on display today with a 5-7 p.m. reception at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Sponsor for the exhibition, up through July 8 in the center's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery, is Simmons Bank. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Call (870) 536-3375, email khaynie@asc701.org or visit asc701.org.

'Watercolor & Wine'

Painter and graphic designer Greta Kresse heads up a "Watercolor & Wine" workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., in Pine Bluff, under the auspices of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Participants will focus on color relationships, light, composition and form using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. No experience is necessary. Participants must be 21 and older; complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks will be available. Cost is $35, $25 for members of the the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Register at asc701.org/class/watercolor-and-wine-with-greta-kresse or call (870) 536-3375.

FILM

Pocket projector?

Stone's Throw Brewing and TMW Kettlecorn host a screening of "Jurassic World Dominion" at 8 p.m. Friday, following downtown's 2nd Friday Art Night, at the Pocket Park, 711 Main St., Little Rock. The screening of the 2022 film, rated PG-13, kicks off a new "Movies in the (Pocket) Park" series. Admission is free; take snacks and a picnic blanket. Visit facebook.com/events/1002330100671864.

'Grease' anniversary

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures celebrate the 45th anniversary of the release of "Grease" by bringing it back to big screens, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverdale 10 Cinema, Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock and 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers and the Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith. The screening includes an exclusive featurette by film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, examining the musical's continuing impact and influence. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

ETC.

Scottish Arts camp

The Lyon College Scottish Heritage Program will hold its 2023 Scottish Arts Summer School, a five-day camp, June 11-16 on the Lyon campus, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Participants will learn to pipe from acclaimed bagpipe instructors: Kenton Adler working with beginners and novices on technique, steady blowing, tuning, preparing for competition and piping for weddings and funerals; Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell will focus on more advanced techniques and tunes.

Tuition is $650, $950 for participants who require housing on the campus (take twin-size bedding; meals will be provided by the college dining services), with a $50 discount for students under 18 and groups of three or more. For more information and to register, call (870) 307-7473 (PIPE) or email James.Bell@lyon.edu.

TICKETS

'Don't Push Me'

Comedian Chris D'Elia brings his "Don't Push Me" Tour to Little Rock with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. The show is restricted to patrons 18 and older. Tickets are $30.50-$50.50 plus taxes and fees. Visit chrisdelia.com.

"Friend" and "Morning Glory" by Little Rock artist René Hein are part of an exhibition titled "Affinities," on display Friday-July 6 at Little Rock's Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Friend" and "Morning Glory" by Little Rock artist René Hein are part of an exhibition titled "Affinities," on display Friday-July 6 at Little Rock's Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Demeter" and "Oracles" are part of the "Kim Kwee: A Simple Heart" exhibition, on display through July 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Demeter" and "Oracles" are part of the "Kim Kwee: A Simple Heart" exhibition, on display through July 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Bagpipe instructors Kenton Adler, Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell will teach techniques and more in a Scottish Arts Summer School, June 11-16 at Lyon College in Batesville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Bagpipe instructors Kenton Adler, Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell will teach techniques and more in a Scottish Arts Summer School, June 11-16 at Lyon College in Batesville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Bagpipe instructors Kenton Adler, Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell will teach techniques and more in a Scottish Arts Summer School, June 11-16 at Lyon College in Batesville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Bagpipe instructors Kenton Adler, Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell will teach techniques and more in a Scottish Arts Summer School, June 11-16 at Lyon College in Batesville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Comedian Chris D'Elia, on his "Dont Push Me" Tour, headlines a Sept. 7 show at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





