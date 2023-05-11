Marriages

Robert Nelson, 26, and Tamara Reeves, 35, both of Sherwood.

Larry Williams, 64, and Teresa Bailey, 47, both of Little Rock.

Addison Harper, 21, of Sherwood and Kayla Henard, 24, of Cabot.

Matthew Kennett, 39, of Brookland, and Kathleen McDonald, 42, of Little Rock.

Ethan Boyce, 29, of Beebe, and Carli Cox, 26, of Lonoke.

Madhav Shroff, 33, and Shelby Howlett, 33, both of Little Rock.

Scott Walker, 53, and Jessica Cole, 40, both of Sherwood.

Anthony Hanson, 35, of Prattsville, and Tammir Marshall, 27, of Little Rock.

Kaitlin Halsey, 30, and Jeffrey Young, 37, both of Maumelle.

Hannah Pavlak, 35, and Joel Rodriguez, 35, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Bettinardi, 26, and Kayla Carson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jaylen Powell, 23, and Elicia Edwards, 24, both of Sherwood.

Sean Mitchell, 21, and Saleen Gallegos, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

23-1678. Tommy Surrett v. Sandra Surrett.

23-1681. Rajbeer Kaur v. Pervinder Singh.

23-1685. Cynthia Boykins-McKinzie v. Christian McKinzie.

23-1691. Nicholas Brewer v. Precious Jackson.

23-1692. Lawanda Anderson v. Kevin Anderson.

23-1695. Michael Hoge v. Bridget McLemore.

23-1696. Keyonte Akis-Davis v. Adaira Thompson.

23-1698. Rose Jackson v. Jimmy Jackson.

GRANTED

22-1316. John Bednara v. Jillian Bednara.

22-1680. Alyssa Pearson v. Derek Pearson.

22-4285.Tonisha Molden v. Kory Shack.

22-4389. Jamie Thornton v. Don Thornton.

23-193. Brandy Smith v. Jimmy Marshall Jr.