Dardanelle voters reject 8-mill property tax increase

Voters in Dardanelle rejected an 8-mill school district property tax increase on Tuesday.

Complete but unofficial results were:

For180

Against606

According to the ballot wording, money from the proposed tax would have been used to build and equip new facilities at Dardanelle School District, and make additions and improvements to existing facilities.

Besides the tax increase, the ballot issue also included the extension of an existing 15.2-mill tax from 2040 to 2058, according to the school district's Facebook page.

The measures would have provided funding for a $25 million bond issue to build a 66,600-square-foot Multi-Purpose Facility and a 11,924-square-foot Agri Complex, according to the Facebook page. The bonds would have matured in 2058.

Residents of Dardanelle currently pay 40.2 mills in school property taxes.

A mill is equal to $1 in property tax levied per $1,000 of the property's assessed value (which is 20% of market value).

According to a flier from the school district, the 8-mill -- or about 20% -- increase in property taxes would have cost a resident with $200,000 worth of property an additional $320 per year in taxes.

"A heartfelt thank you to all who cast their vote in our millage campaign," Superintendent Mark Gotcher said in a message on Facebook. "While the votes came up short for our proposed building projects, we will continue to provide the best educational experiences for our students and staff. Thank you!"