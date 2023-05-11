Dillard's posts $201.5M quarterly profit, beats estimates





Dillard's Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $201.5 million, or $11.85 per share, up from $251.1 million, or $13.68 per share a year ago.





Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $11.77 per share.





The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.07 per share, The Associated Press reported.





The department store operator posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.





“We had a good quarter against a tough comparison," Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II said in the report. "We achieved retail gross margin of 45.6% on a sales decrease of 4% as customer activity declined in the back half of the quarter. We repurchased $113.8 million of stock and still had $955 million in cash and short-term investments remaining. ”





The company said retail sales fell 4% in the quarter ending April 29, compared to first quarter of 2023. Comparable store sales decreased 4%. Dillard's reported a "decline in customer activity in the back half of the quarter."





The strongest performing category was cosmetics, the company reported, followed by shoes and ladies’ apparel. The weakest sales were in ladies’ accessories and lingerie and juniors’ and children’s apparel, the report said.