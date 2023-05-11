EDITORIAL: Minimum wage, maximum consequences

Thomas Sowell once said that the minimum wage is always zero.

Can't argue with that. Those who keep pushing a higher and higher minimum wage--whether it be a statewide mandate or a federal one--don't seem to understand consequences of forced minimum wage laws: First one being that as more money is sent out the front door as government mandates it, perhaps fewer workers are coming in the back door as store owners don't hire more employees. The government can force businesses to pay more per hour, but they can't force businesses to hire more employees when costs go up.

Once again, Bernie Sanders is back in the news. You knew he would be, since the Democrats control the U.S. Senate. Uncle Bernie has now become--get this--chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. (Just what the country needs.)

You might remember that Senator Sanders was pushing a $15 federal minimum wage during his last run for president. But that's so 2020. Now the Vermont politician who has spent most of his long career in government, and pointedly not in the private sector, says $15 an hour isn't enough, and he's all in for another two bucks. His committee is expected to take up a bill for a $17 minimum wage.

"The last minimum wage bill passed by Congress was in 2008," he told the press. "You think it's time to raise it? I do, most Americans do, so we're gonna do our best to get this off to the floor as soon as we can."

He added: "Nobody in this country can survive on $7.25. And maybe some of my colleagues in Congress might want to live for a month on seven-and-a-quarter and see what that's like."

You can forgive the leftest of the leftists for thinking this way. But then there's this from somebody who should know better: ABC News quotes Heidi Shierholz, an economist who was at Senator Sanders' press conference:

"Haven't wages for low-wage workers naturally grown in the tight labor markets of the pandemic recovery?" she asked. "Yes, they have. But so has the cost of living."

So raising the cost of living, by raising the cost on businesses, is the answer?

In what world does that make sense?

It may be common sense to most (especially in the private sector) but common sense isn't as common as it once was. A hike in the minimum wage would certainly mean more money for those who get those raises. But employers aren't just going to eat the loss when they have to shell out more in pay. Instead, they'll either raise prices or cut the number of employees--or both.

And it won't just be young workers who pay the price for any increase in the minimum wage. All of us would see higher prices. At the grocery store. At the mall. At the pizza joint. How long it would take for inflation to eat up all the increase in the minimum wage is anybody's guess. But it's a good bet that when it happens, folks like Bernie Sanders will hold another press conference to demand another increase in the minimum wage. Until everybody makes $100K a year! And a gallon of milk costs 20 bucks.

There will be those who consider that kind of argument heartless. We think it's heartless to keep people from working. It wasn't that long ago that the U.S. Bureau of Labor put out a report about minimum-wage workers and found that most were young people. About half were younger than 25. Only 2 percent were married. And 10 percent worked full-time. Which makes the minimum-wage work sound a lot like the kid across the street who's sweeping up at the burger joint nights and weekends, to pay for his car insurance come next school year. Why make it harder for him to find work?

Bernie Sanders says think about the workers. But we are. We're thinking about the young, inexperienced, big box store worker who wants to (1) get a regular paycheck and (2) gain experience for his next better-paying job. But that's the exact kind of worker who'd get pushed out of work if the minimum wage keeps going up, up, up.

Of course, Bernie Sanders, his economist and Deep Thinkers don't have to worry about all that. They have jobs.

It doesn't seem to dawn on our friends on the left that higher and higher minimum wage boosts harm those earning minimum wage the most. Unskilled workers who want to become skilled workers--after they get an education or maybe a little more experience--are supposedly the targets of this legislation. But mostly are only in the cross-hairs. The first step for a restaurant hit with more expenses is usually to let the busboy go.

Senator Sanders warned his colleagues in Congress to take his proposal seriously. For their own good. He mentioned that their votes on this matter would have consequences.

Yes, there will be consequences if they raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.

Almost certainly.