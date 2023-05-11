Sections
FYI Calendar: Chaffee Crossing opens Farmers & Artisans Market Saturday

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
People wait in line Sunday April 18, 2021 to tour a Boeing B-29 Superfortress at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum at Drake Field in Fayetteville. The plane was built in 1944 and was part of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarves Squadron with the designation of Doc. The plane is one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still flying. For more information about Doc, see www.b29doc.com Visit nwaonline.com/2100419Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Tommy B. Smith, author of "Oblivion's Child," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Film Screening -- "Dirt" and "Villines Farm: Eight Generations of Farming," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society. Free. arkansascinemasociety.org.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"The Shadow Box" -- A look at three families facing death and learning about life, 8 p.m. May 11-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

__

Friday

Warbird Weekend -- Featuring "Doc," a B-29 Superfortress, all weekend, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $12-$22; free for World War II and Korean War veterans. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Trail Mix -- 5:30-7:30 p.m. along The Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Indie Films Artosphere -- Ten films by independent filmmakers that will enrich our understanding of our planet and spark conversations about nature, art and sustainability, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Old Timers Day Steampunk Festival -- With live music, vendors, steampunk exhibits, costume contests, food trucks and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 & 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14, Main Street in Van Buren. facebook.com/OldTimersDaySteampunkFestival.

Super Saturday -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class -- Lotus bag, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bluebird Society -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Words on Birds -- With Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fashion Machine -- Kids will have a chance to remake an outfit of a person selected from a live audience, 2 or 7 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Hosted by Artosphere. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/fashion-machine1.

Artist Reception -- For "Overgrown" by Acadia Kandora, 3-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opening Reception -- For "The Springdale Barn Quilt Project," a community-driven initiative by Arts One Presents to represent modern Ozark homes' diverse identities, places, and crafts, 4-6 p.m., Engel & Völkers Springdale, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. Free. artsonepresents.org.

In Concert -- Ashtyn Barbaree, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Sunday

Mother's Day in the Garden -- With local vendors, craft station and garden tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register at gozarks.org/event/mothers-day-in-the-garden.

Mother's Day Brunch -- Seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $49. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

