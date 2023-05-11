FYI Calendar: Chaffee Crossing opens Farmers & Artisans Market Saturday

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Tommy B. Smith, author of "Oblivion's Child," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Film Screening -- "Dirt" and "Villines Farm: Eight Generations of Farming," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society. Free. arkansascinemasociety.org.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"The Shadow Box" -- A look at three families facing death and learning about life, 8 p.m. May 11-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

Friday

Warbird Weekend -- Featuring "Doc," a B-29 Superfortress, all weekend, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $12-$22; free for World War II and Korean War veterans. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Trail Mix -- 5:30-7:30 p.m. along The Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Indie Films Artosphere -- Ten films by independent filmmakers that will enrich our understanding of our planet and spark conversations about nature, art and sustainability, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Old Timers Day Steampunk Festival -- With live music, vendors, steampunk exhibits, costume contests, food trucks and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 & 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14, Main Street in Van Buren. facebook.com/OldTimersDaySteampunkFestival.

Super Saturday -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class -- Lotus bag, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bluebird Society -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Words on Birds -- With Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fashion Machine -- Kids will have a chance to remake an outfit of a person selected from a live audience, 2 or 7 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Hosted by Artosphere. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/fashion-machine1.

Artist Reception -- For "Overgrown" by Acadia Kandora, 3-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opening Reception -- For "The Springdale Barn Quilt Project," a community-driven initiative by Arts One Presents to represent modern Ozark homes' diverse identities, places, and crafts, 4-6 p.m., Engel & Völkers Springdale, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. Free. artsonepresents.org.

In Concert -- Ashtyn Barbaree, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday

Mother's Day in the Garden -- With local vendors, craft station and garden tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register at gozarks.org/event/mothers-day-in-the-garden.

Mother's Day Brunch -- Seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $49. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

