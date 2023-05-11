Gamecocks overcome delay, beat Aggies in eight innings

FAYETTEVILLE -- When South Carolina secured its third out to claim a 1-0 victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday night at Bogle Park, the Gamecocks could have cared less that it came 6 hours, 29 minutes after first pitch.

A lengthy weather delay began at 4:02 p.m., minutes removed from the Gamecocks breaking a scoreless game in the eighth inning.

A 30-minute timer reset each time lightning struck in the area, although for a while there was no rain. By the time lightning was removed from the picture, more rain came, which started another extended rain delay at 6:54 p.m.

Play did not resume until 8:11 p.m., which was hours after the seventh-seeded Aggies and the 10th-seeded Gamecocks had gone back to their hotels.

The break in action came in the midst of a momentum swing in the Gamecocks' favor, so South Carolina Coach Beverly Smith knew she needed to keep her team locked in.

"We had a pretty simple message," Smith said. "It was about, 'Go back to the hotel, we're relaxing, hydrating, eating, but we're also staying focused.' It was, 'We're not going anywhere.'... Because it's tough. I mean, you're back [at the hotel] you're on a two-hour break, the balls are wet. I mean, just so many things could come into play there.

"So we talk about being mentally tough is the ability to eliminate distractions. And I think our group did a nice job with that."

Texas A&M (33-19) nearly extended the game further with one swing of the bat following the delay. To lead off the Aggies' eighth inning, third baseman Rylen Wiggins sent a ball deep into left field and appeared to have a chance to sneak over the fence.

Gamecocks left fielder Marissa Gonzalez was able to extend her glove beyond the wall and bounce it back into her bare hand for the out.

"I was hoping the ball was going to carry," Texas A&M Coach Trisha Ford said. "Last time we were here in Arkansas, they had a little wind...I mean, we had some good balls. We hit hard [but] just right at somebody. The left fielder made a tremendous play.

"You know, sometimes that's the way this game goes."

Before the weather delay, the Gamecocks manufactured a two-out run to take the lead. Center fielder Riley Blampied singled through the right side to score Jordan Fabian, who reached base from a hit-by-pitch.

Donnie Gobourne threw the final 5 1/3 innings. She didn't allow a hit and struck out 6 batters to earn her 11th victory.

The victory advanced South Carolina to a second-round date Thursday with second-seeded seed Georgia.

Mississippi 5, LSU 3 (10)

Mississippi senior first baseman Paige Smith knocked a two-run home run down the left-field line in the 10th inning to power the Rebels to an upset victory over LSU (40-15) in the opening game Wednesday.

It was the first run for Ole Miss (30-25) since the fifth inning and came due to veteran hitting.

Aynslie Furbush pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed no hits to earn the win for Ole Miss.

Alabama 7, Missouri 2

Alabama third baseman Ashley Prange homered twice and the Crimson Tide cruised to a victory over Missouri (34-24) in the Wednesday nightcap.

Senior right-hander Montana Fouts struck out 10 batters in 128 pitches for Alabama (38-17). It was her 23rd win, which is second most in the SEC.

Prange hit a solo home run in the first inning then launched a two-run shot over the left-center wall in the fifth inning. She was 3 for 3 at the plate, as she also singled in the third inning.

The Crimson Tide are scheduled to face Arkansas at 7 p.m. today.