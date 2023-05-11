Get to know: 4-star DB target Braylon Conley

Arkansas cornerback target Braylon Conley has visited Fayetteville twice and is planning to return for an official visit in June.

Conley, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita, first visited Arkansas on Jan. 28 and also visited for two days in March.

He has approximately 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, TCU, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington.

Conley has a 4.36 grade point average and is considering engineering as a major. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Conley a 4-star recruit.

He plans to make his official visit to Arkansas on June 23-25.

Nickname: Tubby

Favorite thing about playing DB: The sudden change of the positioning each play

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson are: Really great guys

Funniest football moment: My punt return in the playoffs against Deer Park

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Real estate

My mom is always on me to do: My school work

Must-watch TV: YouTube

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: The ability to fly

My two pet peeves are: Loud, obnoxious people, and attention seekers

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA YoungBoy

My hidden talent is: Drawing

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A. I love the food and service.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Seafood – boiled shrimp and fried fish

I will never ever eat: Cole slaw and oysters

Favorite junk food: Goldfish

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sushi

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Khia Monique

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Jamaica

I’m terrified of: Heights

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: At a track meet

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate. Just not a fan of those type of movies.

Cat or dog person and why: Neither

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: I’m competing on the field. I'm hype when playing football and have a big passion for the game.

Best advice I’ve received: Respect is earned, not given.

Role model and why: My dad. He is hard-working and a stand-up guy.

Three words to describe me: Competitive, smart, laid-back

People would be surprised that I: Love Math