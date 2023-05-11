GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS MULERIDERS

COACH Justin Pettigrew (240-102 in 6 years at SAU)

RECORD 36-16 overall, 24-9 GAC

LOCATION Magnolia

PLAYERS TO WATCH SS Riley Orr (.368 BA, .498 OB, 21 of 22 SB, 37 BB), 3B Brandon Nicoli (.364 BA, .650 SLG, 20 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 67 RBI), 1B Will Richardson (.362 BA, .495 SLG, 19 2B, 35 R), SP Mikel Howell (6-2, 3.38 ERA, 93 IP, 67 H, 31 BB, 71 K), SP Jeremy Adomo (7-3, 4.06 ERA, 93 IP, 80 H, 31 BB, 116 K), RP Isaiah Haynes (0-2, 1.76 ERA, 12 SV, 15 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 BB, 15 K).

NOTABLE Pettigrew graduated from Lake Hamilton and is in his sixth year as head coach at SAU after serving as the pitching coach for the Muleriders for 11 seasons. ... The Muleriders were the regular season GAC champions, finishing 24-9 in the conference and one game ahead of Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas Tech. ... SAU defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State in the best-of-three series in the opening round of the GAC Tournament last weekend, losing the first game, 5-3, and then taking both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday, 14-7, and, 12-2 in seven innings. ... The Muleriders have been hit by a pitch 101 times, which leads the conference. ... SAU has won either the regular season title or the tournament championship eight of the 10 years of the GAC, including both last year.

OUACHITA BAPTIST TIGERS

COACH Luke Howard (118-101 in 4 years at OBU)

RECORD 37-15 overall, 23-10 GAC

LOCATION Arkadelphia

PLAYERS TO WATCH LF G. Allen (.379 BA, .668 SLG, .487 OB, 57 R, 11 2B, 4 3B, 12 HR, 30 BB, 12 HBP, 11 of 11 SB), RF Wyatt Core (.361 BA, 10 2B, 37 RBI), C Michael Quinones (.344 BA, .578 SLG, 15 2B, 10HR, 47 RBI), SP Luke House (6-3, 3.25 ERA, 15 G, 6 GS, 55 1/3 IP, 57 H, 21 BB, 56 K), SP Teddy Webb (8-2, 3.43 ERA, 15 GS, 78 2/3 IP, 78 H, 37 BB, 60 K), RP Dustin Bermudez (3-1, 10 SV, 3.98 ERA, 31 2/3 IP, 36 H, 7 BB, 41 K).

NOTABLE During his high school career at Springboro, Ohio, Howard excelled in all three sports as quarterback, guard, and shortstop and pitcher before going to Purdue University to play baseball. ... The Tigers finished tied for second in the regular season in the conference and were 5-1 in neutral site games during the season. ... OBU swept Harding University in the best-of-three series to qualify for the GAC Final Four Tournament with 7-0 and 6-1 wins. ... OBU has a team earned run average of 4.15 and has five shutouts, both of which lead the GAC. ... OBU also has given up a conference-low 28 homes runs. ... The Tigers tied with Harding University for the fewest errors in the GAC with 47. ... OBU tied Northwestern State with the fewest stolen bases in the conference with 31. ... Webb is tied for the GAC lead with 8 wins.

HENDERSON STATE REDDIES

COACH Cody Hooten (311-268-1 in 13 years at HSU)

RECORD 32-20 overall, 21-12 GAC

LOCATION Arkadelphia

PLAYERS TO WATCH 1B Luke Rice (.356 BA, .589 SLG, 13 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI), LF Greyson Stevens (.338 BA, 21 2B, 9 HR, 34 RBI), SP Reese Weeks (3-1, 4.01 ERA, 13 GS, 60 2/3 IP, 49 H, 39 BB, 57 K), SP Andrew Howard (7-3, 4.73 ERA, 66 2/3 IP, 62 H, 20 BB, 58 K), RP Henry Coppens (3-1, 1.17 ERA, 5 SV, 30 2/3 IP, 15 BB, 42 K), RP Cade Tucker (1-1, 2.66 ERA, 7 SV, 20 1/3 IP, 12 H, 7 BB, 27K)

NOTABLE Hooten hails from Sulphur Springs, Texas, and played his final year collegiately at Lyon College. ... The Reddies swept the University of Arkansas at Monticello in the best-of-three series, winning 8-0 and 10-2. ... HSU won its final six GAC series of the regular season. ... In 2021 HSU won its first conference title since 1982. ... HSU won the GAC tournament in 2021 after tying for six place during the regular season. ... HSU finished second in the conference last year. ... Starting pitcher Andrew Howard earned the Pitcher of the Week award twice during the season, and Ryan Galvan, another starting pitcher, was co-Pitcher of the Week for week six. ... The Reddies stole 29 bases, which was the fewest in the conference, in 44 attempts.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST BISON

COACH Chris Cox (99-63 in 4 years at OBU)

RECORD 30-20 overall, 18-15 GAC

LOCATION Shawnee, Okla.

KEY PLAYERS 1B Don Pruitt (.390 BA, .800 SLG, 10 2B, 5 3B, 20 HR), RF Kade Self (.358 BA, .583 SLG, 12 HR, 73 RBI), C Alex Schroeder (.302 BA, .720 SLG, 14 2B, 21 HR, 60 RBI), SP Brek Galbreath (8-4, 5.55 ERA, 84 1/3 IP, 97 H, 19 BB, 64 K), SP Jake Hamilton (5-4, 5.75 ERA, 72 IP, 69 H, 38 BB, 97 K), EP Ryan Turbeville (4-6, 6.39 ERA, 63 1/3 IP, 96 H, 21 BB, 62K)

NOTABLE Cox played at Oklahoma small-school baseball power Dale, and was a member of five state championship combined fall and spring. ... He also played at Oklahoma Baptist for two years and was on the 2006 OBU team that was ranked as high as No. 2 nationally in the NAIA rankings. ... Oklahoma Baptist recorded the only upset, according to the final conference standings, in the GAC opening best-of-three series with a 6-4 win over Arkansas Tech in the first game, and a 13-5 win in the third game after losing 13-6 in the second game. ... Many of OBU's athletics building sustained significant damage in the April 19 tornado, including the baseball stadium named after Bobby Cox. ... Starting pitchers Brek Galbreath, Jake Hamilton and Ryan Turbeville have combined for 40 starts and 17 wins. ... The pitching staff has just five saves and a 6.59 team earned run average. ... OBU is hitting .322, has scored 446 runs, and has slugged 87 home runs, all of which lead the GAC. ... Galbreath is tied for the GAC lead with 8 wins. ... Self leads the GAC with 73 RBI.