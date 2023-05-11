Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs offer Harding Academy's Simmons

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:50 a.m.
Dax Goff (34) of Booneville carries the ball as Wyatt Simmons (10) and Peyton Cole (30) of Harding Academy pursue, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, during the first quarter of the Wildcats’ 44-14 win at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/220917Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Arkansas has extended an offer to Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, the 10th in-state prospect in the 2024 class to get an offer from the Hogs.

Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, has also received offers from Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, SMU, UAB, Southern Miss and others. 

He recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, an interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats last year. Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. 

Arkansas has nine commitments for the 2024 class with two being from the Natural State.

