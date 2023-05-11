Hogs offer Harding Academy's Simmons

Arkansas has extended an offer to Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, the 10th in-state prospect in the 2024 class to get an offer from the Hogs.

Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, has also received offers from Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, SMU, UAB, Southern Miss and others.

He recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, an interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats last year. Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Arkansas has nine commitments for the 2024 class with two being from the Natural State.