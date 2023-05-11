Homicide suspected in couple’s deaths

The Craighead County sheriff's office is investigating the deaths of an elderly couple as a homicide, a detective with the sheriff's office said.

Detective David Bailey said the couple were found Monday morning just outside of Jonesboro, around Arkansas 351.

The identities of the victims and the cause of their deaths were not immediately released.

"The medical examiner has not determined a cause of death yet," Bailey said Tuesday afternoon, "but the investigation is ongoing, and as we get further along we might be able to release more information."