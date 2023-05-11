Vaughn Mongan of Palm Harbor, Fla., was sentenced to 27 years in prison for driving his Tesla at least 116 mph in a 30-mph zone before crashing into a house, killing two people and a dog and seriously injuring three other people.

Demetrious Campbell, a detective with the Broward County, Fla., sheriff's office for 21 years, was suspended without pay and jailed on charges of falsifying information in multiple cases and threatening a victim with deportation.

Geoff Jones, police chief of Columbia, Mo., vowed to enforce the expectation "that officers act appropriately when using force" as two officers are investigated after online video showed one of them repeatedly punching a man already pinned to the ground after a disturbance outside a bar.

Earle Banks, a longtime Mississippi legislator, was charged with willfully making a false statement on a tax return and failing to report more than $500,000 of income from the sale of real estate.

Sharif Hassan, a freelance photojournalist who sued after being arrested while taking pictures during a racial justice demonstration in downtown Atlanta, a case ultimately dismissed for evidentiary reasons, reached a $105,000 settlement with the city.

Austin Goss, a broadcast reporter in South Dakota, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge after he made a prank phone call using the governor's personal cellphone number.

Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa of Fairfax County, Va., faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, with the FBI alleging he professed his support for violent jihad in online posts and wired thousands of dollars to Islamic State women.

Job Sikhala, an opposition leader and lawmaker in Zimbabwe, was convicted of obstructing justice by recording himself accusing ruling party supporters of killing and dismembering an activist and posting the video to social media, and he awaits trial on charges of inciting public violence.

Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison and his wife got 4½ years under the U.K.'s modern slavery laws for conspiring to transport a man who was promised work to, in reality, be a kidney donor for their daughter.