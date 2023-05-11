It’s not so easy

Educators have always heard that they have it "easy." They get summers and all holidays off. I always tell my colleagues to have an elevator conversation ready for when someone references "summers off." In Arkansas, teachers are paid on a salary basis. This often means teachers are working after school, before school, and attending mandated professional development in the summer weeks.

Teachers are required to have their classrooms organized and prepared for all students to arrive on the first day of school. You will find educators in their school building working on their classrooms and planning for the coming year at all hours of the day during the summer weeks. These educators are spending their own money on decorations, aesthetic pieces, and gifts for their children. They use these summer months writing curriculum, attending workshops to help them better educate their students, and catching up on professional readings and training.

Although the teacher minimum pay has been raised to $50,000, you'll find many single-parent educators picking up second jobs after school and during the summer months to make ends meet. Many districts have had to cut veteran teachers' pay to adequately fund the new $50,000 minimum for all educators. These pay cuts will affect educators throughout the state in smaller school districts.

Roughly 22 percent of current educators hold second jobs. These jobs range from marketing, multilevel-marketing representatives, sales, to the restaurant industry. Of course, with the economy causing prices to continue to rise on everyday essentials, you will see many more educators taking on second jobs to make ends meet.

This is disheartening when many of these educators have master's or specialist degrees in the education field.

We are still seeing the effects of pandemic-related inflation and a plummeting economy. This, in turn, has forced many educators to re-evaluate their career and reimagine what their future may look like. Some are mapping out leaving the field altogether, hoping that their second career or job can fill the current lack of funds that teaching has left them with; others have already left.

Education has my heart and I thoroughly enjoy working with colleagues and pushing our students to new heights, yet I have also held a second job for more than 15 years. As a successful photographer who has been published in magazines throughout the country, the topic of teachers taking on a second job hits home. My second job has allowed me to provide some of the "extras" that so many teachers are seeking with a second job.

I am excited for the new opportunities for new teachers coming into a field with a higher starting pay, yet I am also disheartened for many Arkansas educators who have had to take a pay cut or who are not receiving adequate pay for the degrees they hold.

During this Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-May 12), I encourage parents, community members, and legislators to reach out to teachers and extend their gratitude for all the dedication and hard work each and every educator puts forth in their career. Educators are the foundation of our future, and they deserve many thanks for all that they do.

Kristina Eisenhower of Cabot was born and raised in central Arkansas. She is a 15-year veteran teacher, small-business owner, and mother to three. Kristina earned her bachelor of science in elementary education, master's of theory and practice, and Ed.S. in educational leadership from Arkansas State University, and is a National Board Certified Teacher.