Jensen earns milestone with career save No. 400

ATLANTA -- Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in major league history to earn 400 saves, pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Jansen, who had 41 saves last year in his only season with the Braves, faced four batters for his ninth save in 10 chances.

The 35-year-old right-hander trails Billy Wagner by 22 saves for sixth place on the career list. Jansen retired Sean Murphy on a shallow fly, gave up a double to Eddie Rosario, retired Ozzie Albies on a flyout and struck out Travis d'Arnaud to end it.

Facing reliever Nick Anderson, Tapia drove in Jarren Duran from second to make it 3-2. The run was charged to A.J. Minter (2-4).

Triston Casas hit a two-run home run 442 feet off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias to make it 5-2 in the ninth.

The Braves began the night leading the National League with an .809 OPS and a .465 slugging percentage, but didn't score a run against Boston starter Brayan Bello (2-1) until Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his seventh home run, a 470-foot shot to left with an exit velocity of 113.9 mph to trim the lead to 2-1 in the sixth. It was Acuna's longest home run of the season and the fourth-longest of his career.

PHILLIES 2, BLUE JAYS 1 (10) Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper's hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette's throwing error and Philadelphia came back to defeat the Blue Jays.

TWINS 4, PADRES 3 (11) Alex Kirilloff's single in the 11th inning scored automatic runner Max Kepler and Minnesota pulled out a win against San Diego. With Kepler on second, Carlos Correa was intentionally walked. Kirilloff then pulled a pitch from Domingo Tapia (0-1) down the right-field line to help Minnesota snap a three-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 4 Cristian Javier (3-1) struck out 11 over six strong innings of three-hit ball, and Houston overcame Shohei Ohtani's two-run home run in the ninth inning to beat Los Angeles.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1 Dean Kremer (4-1) pitched six scoreless innings and Baltimore edged out Tampa Bay to take two of three in a series between the top two teams in the American League.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 3 Marcus Semien homered and drove in a pair of runs, Dane Dunning allowed only two runs in six strong innings and Texas beat Seattle. Dunning (3-0) scattered six hits, struck out five and avoided any major trouble.

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 1 Nick Pratto homered and Brad Keller (3-3) won for the first time in nearly a month as Kansas City beat Chicago.

TIGERS 5, GUARDIANS 0 Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) struck out eight over seven innings, Javier Baez had two hits and two runs and Detroit cruised over Cleveland to win the three-game series.

YANKEES 11, ATHLETICS 3 Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning and New York pulled away to rout Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 10, CARDINALS 4 Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes homered to lead unbeaten Justin Steele (6-0) and Chicago snapped a three-game skid.

DODGERS 8, BREWERS 1 Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Clayton Kershaw (6-2) won his National League-best sixth game as Los Angeles beat Milwaukee.

MARLINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Jesus Sanchez hit a three-run home run and started the winning rally in the ninth with a double and Miami improved to 12-0 in one-run games, the best start to a season in baseball history in that category.

METS 2, REDS 1 Justin Verlander (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first victory with the Mets, and Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 13th home run as New York squeezed out a win over Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 11, GIANTS 6 Riley Adams and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched seven strong innings and Washington beat San Francisco in the rubber match of a three-game series. Ildemaro Vargas went 3 for 5 with three RBI, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

ROCKIES 4, PIRATES 3 Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and Colorado rallied past a struggling Pittsburgh.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

LA Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Miami 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 6, Washington 1

NY Mets 2, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, LA Angels 4

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1 (10)

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3 (11)



